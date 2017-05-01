 Skip to content

After drafting three running backs, Packers boot Christine Michael

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
The Packers spent Day 3 of the draft bolstering their depth at running back, and Christine Michael is the latest casualty of that strategy.

Michael will be released, ESPN reports. Michael is the second Packers running back to get cut today, following Don Jackson.

In March the Packers signed Michael to a one-year, $800,000 contract. That deal contained only $25,000 guaranteed, so it’s not expensive for the Packers to say goodbye.

The 26-year-old Michael is talented but he rarely lasts long in one place. A 2013 second-round pick of the Seahawks, Michael has already had two stints in Seattle as well as spending time in Washington and Dallas before ending up in Green Bay.

Last year Michael had 117 carries for 469 yards for the Seahawks, then was cut and signed with the Packers, where he picked up another 114 yards on 31 carries.

46 Responses to “After drafting three running backs, Packers boot Christine Michael”
  1. truthbetold109 says: May 1, 2017 12:39 PM

    He will be a viking before training camp.

  2. codythao35 says: May 1, 2017 12:43 PM

    But but but I thought the packers say he’s better than AP.

  3. trollaikman8 says: May 1, 2017 12:44 PM

    They say he’s not the brightest bulb.

  4. vicnocal says: May 1, 2017 12:47 PM

    He’s not a bad player at all. Look at his tape vs SF this year.

  5. tincada says: May 1, 2017 12:49 PM

    Yeah that’s it Ted get rid of most everyone that knows anything about being in the NFL and put all your eggs in the untested rookie (read ….Cheap ,,,basket) What could possibly go wrong except maybe only going as far as the NFC North championship.

  6. lambeauphan says: May 1, 2017 12:51 PM

    this is what happens when you cant figure out the playbook. the guy looked absolutely lost on the field last year

  7. DrSteveBrule says: May 1, 2017 12:52 PM

    Congrats! Here’s an $800,000 contract!

    Oh, wait. We’re cutting you and you’re only getting $25,000. Sorry, buddy. All the best.

    The NFL needs guaranteed contracts. Even 50% guaranteed would be nice for the players.

  8. nyneal says: May 1, 2017 12:56 PM

    DrSteveBrule says:
    May 1, 2017 12:52 PM
    Congrats! Here’s an $800,000 contract!

    Oh, wait. We’re cutting you and you’re only getting $25,000. Sorry, buddy. All the best.

    The NFL needs guaranteed contracts. Even 50% guaranteed would be nice for the players.

    —————————————————————–

    Wrong. The NFL cannot give guaranteed contracts. That’s what the signing bonuses are for and the guaranteed portion of the contracts.
    If the players don’t like it, tell them to go get a job at McDonalds.

  9. bonecrushinghits says: May 1, 2017 12:56 PM

    Packers don’t need any trash leftover players from the 1 year dynasty.

  10. abninf says: May 1, 2017 1:03 PM

    Now who would name a boy Christine?

  11. RegisHawk says: May 1, 2017 1:04 PM

    His most memorable play was when he lost 2 yards on the last play of the NFC CG, down 23 to Altanta, but still got up to celebrate. Now you know why the Seahawks let him go to GB.

  12. maust1013 says: May 1, 2017 1:06 PM

    codythao35 says:
    May 1, 2017 12:43 PM
    But but but I thought the packers say he’s better than AP.
    ===================

    At this point that doesn’t take much

  13. wib22 says: May 1, 2017 1:08 PM

    future viking

  14. lightninhopkins says: May 1, 2017 1:10 PM

    Another in a long line of legendary Packer running backs.

  15. thegr8rayfinkle says: May 1, 2017 1:12 PM

    Mike McCarthy is the smartest and brightest coach in the NFC and arguably knows what he is doing. Just ask him.

  16. alshonbrandontandem says: May 1, 2017 1:12 PM

    Drafted three scrubs, hoping one is half way decent. Good strategy TT. Now I know why you get made fun of all the time.

  17. athwartships says: May 1, 2017 1:15 PM

    The saga with this guy leaves more questions than answers. I thought he performed well in Seattle…both times, and I thought I read once Dallas cut him over rules violations of some sort….what is the deal here. Clearly he has some skill, but can’t hold down a job. Attitude? Intelligence? Locker room issues? So weird.

  18. Frazier28/7 says: May 1, 2017 1:20 PM

    sure, he can come here and be Dalvin Cooks fall guy.

  19. cueghost says: May 1, 2017 1:21 PM

    Why do people keep saying he’ll land with the Vikings? I’m pretty sure they drafted Dalvin Cook…. And in case you don’t know, Dalvin Cook is a beast. You’re gonna want to own him if you play fantasy as he’ll likely be on the receiving end of 50+ short passes from Captain Checkdown.

  20. phinatic29 says: May 1, 2017 1:22 PM

    Can’t blame them ….. she really wasn’t working out.

  21. hawkstradamus says: May 1, 2017 1:22 PM

    Someone said “he’s not a bad player” that’s 100% not true. He’s a phenomenal talent with rare athletic ability and a in move like none other. However, he’s not a good football player. Never knows what to do and can’t block.

  22. bhuettl says: May 1, 2017 1:29 PM

    From what I heard, good moves but NOT assignment sure. The only thing that’ll get you cut or released in GB in a hurry is to fumble the ball or miss a blitz pick up. I hear he couldn’t be trusted to know his assignments. Otherwise I liked the way he runs. Good luck to you and thank you for your contributions last year.

  23. athwartships says: May 1, 2017 1:32 PM

    Hawk, you make a point I didn’t consider….he cannot block a fart let alone an outside LB or pass rusher….hmmm…might be on to something with that.

  24. tjacks7 says: May 1, 2017 1:34 PM

    Why do people keep saying he’ll land with the Vikings? I’m pretty sure they drafted Dalvin Cook…. And in case you don’t know, Dalvin Cook is a beast. You’re gonna want to own him if you play fantasy as he’ll likely be on the receiving end of 50+ short passes from Captain Checkdown.

    So, he’ll kind of be like Montgomery except he’s actually a running back. After all, Montgomery was on the receiving end of 44 passes from Captain Checkdown last year.

  25. stexan says: May 1, 2017 1:34 PM

    He’s an Aggie; his last year at A&M was Manziel’s first.
    Same deal – great talent, no smarts.

  26. nathanp2013 says: May 1, 2017 1:37 PM

    I’m sure that Ted Thompson likes these guys as much as he liked Eddie Lacy and Johnathan Franklin in 2013.

  27. Rolo Tomassi says: May 1, 2017 1:37 PM

    Sounds like a great plan on How to build a winning team

  28. petersjeffrey36 says: May 1, 2017 1:38 PM

    its simple he cant run out of the shotgun, and wasnt picking up on routs or blocking scheme.. hope one of these drafts work out

  29. pkrlvr says: May 1, 2017 1:38 PM

    But but but I thought the packers say he’s better than AP.
    ——-
    No ariani, not a single packer fan ever once said that. Get a life.

  30. jjackwagon says: May 1, 2017 1:42 PM

    Drafted three RBs…sure glad they didn’t have any other positions of need. SMDH.

  31. twoteamsforlosangeles says: May 1, 2017 1:50 PM

    Even Joe Thomas’ dad at age 55 was a better option than this guy…

  32. gbbvan says: May 1, 2017 1:53 PM

    abninf says:
    May 1, 2017 1:03 PM

    Now who would name a boy Christine?

    His father Sue?

  33. boiler72 says: May 1, 2017 1:54 PM

    alshonbrandontandem says:
    May 1, 2017 1:12 PM

    Drafted three scrubs, hoping one is half way decent. Good strategy TT. Now I know why you get made fun of all the time.
    ____________________________

    Uh, sure. A Bears fan, telling the Packers’ GM that his strategies are bad. Wow. Have fun being the new Browns for the next decade, while the Packers continue to own the Bears for a third straight decade, lol.

  34. nflguru12 says: May 1, 2017 1:58 PM

    They literally had to show him the door.

  35. Rolo Tomassi says: May 1, 2017 2:03 PM

    Ted Thompson hasn’t had a good draft since the Bears were able to seal up all of the leaks in their organization.
    NOBODY knew the Bears were taking Trubisky

  36. hawkswaterboy says: May 1, 2017 2:04 PM

    He spent a couple of years on the bench with the Seahawks trying to remember that, if you’re going to get hit on your right side, make sure the ball is on the left.

  37. MeSoProudy says: May 1, 2017 2:04 PM

    Ted Thompson is going to go down in history and being one of the worst GMs ever who happened upon a HOF QB. The dude has built a straw house on top of Rodgers. He’s clearly took his GM inspiration from the 2011 Colts.

  38. shaggytoodle says: May 1, 2017 2:06 PM

    May 1, 2017 12:43 PM
    But but but I thought the packers say he’s better than AP.
    ____________

    I dont hear many say that, but if someone did and said to look at their production, and pay last year. It would be hard for a sane person to disagree.

  39. buckyhamm says: May 1, 2017 2:07 PM

    DrSteveBrule says:
    May 1, 2017 12:52 PM
    Congrats! Here’s an $800,000 contract!

    Oh, wait. We’re cutting you and you’re only getting $25,000. Sorry, buddy. All the best.

    The NFL needs guaranteed contracts. Even 50% guaranteed would be nice for the players.

    —————————————————————–

    Wrong. The NFL cannot give guaranteed contracts. That’s what the signing bonuses are for and the guaranteed portion of the contracts.
    If the players don’t like it, tell them to go get a job at McDonalds.

    **************************************

    Yeah all professional athletes shouldn’t get any guarantees, they should just consider themselves lucky they have a job, until management cuts them. Your welcome !

  40. brettfavreisapacker4ever says: May 1, 2017 2:08 PM

    Cristine Michael had 2 big knocks against him.
    #1, He’s unreliable picking up the blitz and blocking.
    #2, He dances at the line which you can’t do in a zone blocking scheme. You have to hit the hole without moving laterally.

    He’ll catch on somewhere else.

  41. teal379 says: May 1, 2017 2:14 PM

    tincada says:
    May 1, 2017 12:49 PM
    Yeah that’s it Ted get rid of most everyone that knows anything about being in the NFL and put all your eggs in the untested rookie (read ….Cheap ,,,basket) What could possibly go wrong except maybe only going as far as the NFC North championship.

    —————————————————

    Maybe you missed the part where Montgomery is still the RB for the Packers.

    BTW – he has more playoff wins in the NFL in his short time on the team than AP had in 10.

  42. lingsun54 says: May 1, 2017 2:18 PM

    tjacks7 says:
    May 1, 2017 1:34 PM
    Why do people keep saying he’ll land with the Vikings?

    ——————————————————————

    Because the Vikings suck and they make bad personnel decisions.

  43. granadafan says: May 1, 2017 2:28 PM

    codythao35 says:
    May 1, 2017 12:43 PM
    But but but I thought the packers say he’s better than AP.
    ==========================================

    Literally not a single person on the planet said that, not even Michaels or his agent, except you.

  44. bert1913 says: May 1, 2017 2:31 PM

    should have traded him to the browns for a 2nd rounder

  45. whatjusthapped says: May 1, 2017 2:55 PM

    The word around GB is the guy didn’t learn the playbook and committed the biggest sin in Packerland, he failed to read blitz packages thus endangering the franchise QB.

    I’m pretty sure Ted Thompson and Mike McCarthy quickly realized that whatever stop gap measure he was in 2016, it wasn’t the direction they wanted to go in 2017.

    And I wouldn’t go so far as to compare Christine Michael to Dalvin Cook, Michael knows how to hang on to the football so fumbling isn’t a huge concern.

  46. ill42 says: May 1, 2017 2:55 PM

    No big whoop…..Christine was nothing special.

    I know Ted Thompson is not a big Free Agency guy, but I’d be kicking the tires on a guy like Jamaal Charles. A vet to help out a very inexperienced RB room.

