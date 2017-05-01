After drafting three running backs, Packers boot Christine Michael

The Packers spent Day 3 of the draft bolstering their depth at running back, and Christine Michael is the latest casualty of that strategy.
Michael will be released, ESPN reports. Michael is the second Packers running back to get cut today, following Don Jackson.
In March the Packers signed Michael to a one-year, $800,000 contract. That deal contained only $25,000 guaranteed, so it’s not expensive for the Packers to say goodbye.
The 26-year-old Michael is talented but he rarely lasts long in one place. A 2013 second-round pick of the Seahawks, Michael has already had two stints in Seattle as well as spending time in Washington and Dallas before ending up in Green Bay.
Last year Michael had 117 carries for 469 yards for the Seahawks, then was cut and signed with the Packers, where he picked up another 114 yards on 31 carries.
He’s not a bad player at all. Look at his tape vs SF this year.
this is what happens when you cant figure out the playbook. the guy looked absolutely lost on the field last year
His most memorable play was when he lost 2 yards on the last play of the NFC CG, down 23 to Altanta, but still got up to celebrate. Now you know why the Seahawks let him go to GB.
The saga with this guy leaves more questions than answers. I thought he performed well in Seattle…both times, and I thought I read once Dallas cut him over rules violations of some sort….what is the deal here. Clearly he has some skill, but can’t hold down a job. Attitude? Intelligence? Locker room issues? So weird.
Why do people keep saying he’ll land with the Vikings? I’m pretty sure they drafted Dalvin Cook…. And in case you don’t know, Dalvin Cook is a beast. You’re gonna want to own him if you play fantasy as he’ll likely be on the receiving end of 50+ short passes from Captain Checkdown.
Someone said “he’s not a bad player” that’s 100% not true. He’s a phenomenal talent with rare athletic ability and a in move like none other. However, he’s not a good football player. Never knows what to do and can’t block.
From what I heard, good moves but NOT assignment sure. The only thing that’ll get you cut or released in GB in a hurry is to fumble the ball or miss a blitz pick up. I hear he couldn’t be trusted to know his assignments. Otherwise I liked the way he runs. Good luck to you and thank you for your contributions last year.
Hawk, you make a point I didn’t consider….he cannot block a fart let alone an outside LB or pass rusher….hmmm…might be on to something with that.
its simple he cant run out of the shotgun, and wasnt picking up on routs or blocking scheme.. hope one of these drafts work out
Cristine Michael had 2 big knocks against him.
#1, He’s unreliable picking up the blitz and blocking.
#2, He dances at the line which you can’t do in a zone blocking scheme. You have to hit the hole without moving laterally.
He’ll catch on somewhere else.
The word around GB is the guy didn’t learn the playbook and committed the biggest sin in Packerland, he failed to read blitz packages thus endangering the franchise QB.
I’m pretty sure Ted Thompson and Mike McCarthy quickly realized that whatever stop gap measure he was in 2016, it wasn’t the direction they wanted to go in 2017.
And I wouldn’t go so far as to compare Christine Michael to Dalvin Cook, Michael knows how to hang on to the football so fumbling isn’t a huge concern.
I know Ted Thompson is not a big Free Agency guy, but I’d be kicking the tires on a guy like Jamaal Charles. A vet to help out a very inexperienced RB room.