“Aggressive” Vikings agree to terms with 13 undrafted free agents

After the draft came to an end on Saturday, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said that the team worked hard on bringing in undrafted free agents to augment their rookie haul.
“We probably spent the most, I think, probably the most money since I have been here and tried to get the best talent out there,” Spielman said, via the Pioneer Press. “We were very aggressive and had a game plan of how we were going to attack this.”
The team announced the names of 13 players they’ve agreed to terms with since the draft. They are LSU defensive end Tashawn Bower, Southern Mississippi defensive tackle Dylan Bradley, TCU tackle Aviante Collins, Iowa State tackle Nick Fett, Montana defensive end Caleb Kidder, Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt, Boise State defensive end Sam McCaskill, Nebraska running back Terrell Newby, Michigan State tight end Josiah Price, SMU cornerback Horace Richardson, Michigan State wide receiver R.J. Shelton, Texas A&M linebacker Shaan Washington and Cincinnati linebacker Eric Wilson.
Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong also said this weekend that he will be trying out for the Vikings during their rookie minicamp, although he’ll be doing so as a running back rather than at his college position.
