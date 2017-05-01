Bears bring back Taylor Boggs, cut six others

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

The Bears are one of many teams clearing space on their roster for rookie additions, but they’re also bringing back a former member of the team.

The Bears announced on Monday that they have signed guard Taylor Boggs. Boggs was with the Bears in 2013 and 2014 and saw action in five games before being released in October 2014. He played two games for the Lions in 2015 and five, including two starts, for the Cardinals last year.

Boggs will likely compete for a reserve spot behind Josh Sitton and Kyle Long along with free agent acquisition Tom Compton and fifth-round pick Jordan Morgan.

The Bears also announced that they have waived six players. Running backs David Cobb and Bralon Addison; defensive backs De’Vante Bausby and Jacoby Glenn; wide receiver Dres Anderson and tight end Justin Perillo are the players now looking for work elsewhere.