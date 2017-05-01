 Skip to content

Ben McAdoo says Paul Perkins is the Giants’ starting running back

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT
After a promising rookie season, Paul Perkins has earned the starting running back job for the Giants.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters today that Perkins is the starter.

Perkins had been penciled in as the starter on most depth charts, but this is the first time McAdoo publicly declared that Perkins is his guy.

Last year the Giants spent a fifth-round draft pick on Perkins and brought him along gradually. He didn’t get his first start until the regular-season finale, but he also started in the Giants’ postseason game, and with last year’s leading rusher Rashad Jennings a free agent, Perkins is now atop the depth chart.

Perkins will likely be backed up by Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and rookie fourth-round pick Wayne Gallman.

2 Responses to “Ben McAdoo says Paul Perkins is the Giants’ starting running back”
  1. arrogantnation says: May 1, 2017 8:45 PM

    The Giants failure to address the offensive line this offseason will come back to haunt them.

  2. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: May 1, 2017 8:59 PM

    Who’s the starting quarterback ?

