Ben McAdoo says Paul Perkins is the Giants’ starting running back

After a promising rookie season, Paul Perkins has earned the starting running back job for the Giants.
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters today that Perkins is the starter.
Perkins had been penciled in as the starter on most depth charts, but this is the first time McAdoo publicly declared that Perkins is his guy.
Last year the Giants spent a fifth-round draft pick on Perkins and brought him along gradually. He didn’t get his first start until the regular-season finale, but he also started in the Giants’ postseason game, and with last year’s leading rusher Rashad Jennings a free agent, Perkins is now atop the depth chart.
Perkins will likely be backed up by Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and rookie fourth-round pick Wayne Gallman.
The Giants failure to address the offensive line this offseason will come back to haunt them.
Who’s the starting quarterback ?
Yeppers….. Paul Perkins will be the main rock carrier.
Until June 13 the first mandatory mini-camp report date. On that date every position is an open competition to see who Eli likes best.
Yeah, FA and the draft made that plan pretty clear.
The plan for the O-line, not so much
Go get clady, move flowers to the right and sign Blount for goal line situations. There. Now pay me like Reese gets paid.
Good. Perkins is a good player. Averaged over 4 yards a carry last year behind a “bad” offensive line. Hopefully the Giants can run the rock a little more this year and allow those young lineman to get into a rhythm and keep these opposing defensive players off balance a little bit.
He’s also their best offensive lineman.
The OL that was terrible in 2016 was the same OL that had the Giants as the #5 offense in 2015. Maybe there’s more to the Giants offensive failures last year then the OL – like no FB on roster or blocking TE.
I respect the Giants, but they may as well play nine defenders in offense and let Eli huck it to OBJ. Cause that was basically the whole team identity last year.
I don’t get why the Giants refuse to address their o-line problems. Protecting the QB and pass rush are the two most important things in the NFL
He’s the starter ? Wow!
He must be exceptional at Faking Injuries
Glad to see they re-signed the DarkwaRRior. He may be a backup, but a good reliable one at that.