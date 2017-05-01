Bills keep adding to secondary, sign Shareece Wright

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

The Bills used their first-round draft pick on cornerback Tre’Davious White, but they’re not done making additions at the position.

Veteran cornerback Shareece Wright officially signed with the Bills today.

Wright visited the Bills last month. Buffalo has been looking at bolstering the cornerback position since losing Stephon Gilmore in free agency and releasing Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The 30-year-old Wright played for the Ravens last year and started nine games. He has previously played for the 49ers and Chargers.