Bills keep adding to secondary, sign Shareece Wright

The Bills used their first-round draft pick on cornerback Tre’Davious White, but they’re not done making additions at the position.
Veteran cornerback Shareece Wright officially signed with the Bills today.
Wright visited the Bills last month. Buffalo has been looking at bolstering the cornerback position since losing Stephon Gilmore in free agency and releasing Nickell Robey-Coleman.
The 30-year-old Wright played for the Ravens last year and started nine games. He has previously played for the 49ers and Chargers.
6 passes defensed and no INTs last year. Not what you’d call a top corner. #3 at best. Have to do better than that against Brady and company.
The latest Pegula press conferences was one for the ages, that man is beyond clueless when it comes to football and hockey.
Need depth at position and having some experience for a young group helps too.
Can he sub as GM too?
RAther have him then gilmore. Watch week 1 last year bills at ravens for proof. The guy is a tackling machine. The bills were the worst tackling team in the league last year and it cost them. Great signing. If i am going to lose anyway, rather lose 49-17 and get passed all overr, as opposed to 31-20 because we cant tackle.
P.S. you cannot tackle with a shoulder, belichik may want to let gilmore know that.
Signing Deion Sanders in his prime wouldn’t help any AFC East team against the Dynasty of Fraud so what difference will he make? Do the right thing Goodell and save the NFL from the New England curse.