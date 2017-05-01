Bryan Cox Jr. among Panthers undrafted free agent additions

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

The Panthers announced a pair of undrafted free agent additions out of the SEC right after the draft and they announced the addition of another player from the conference on Monday.

This one has a familiar name to football fans. The Panthers have agreed to terms with Florida defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. Cox is the son of longtime NFL linebacker and former Falcons defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

The younger Cox started 28 games for the Gators and ended his college career with 10 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. The Panthers drafted defensive end Daeshon Hall in the third round to go with Julius Peppers, Charles Johnson, Mario Addison and Wes Horton, which leaves Cox with a fair amount of competition for a roster spot in Carolina.

In addition to the previously announced agreements with linebacker Ben Boulware and wide receiver Fred Ross, the Panthers have also agreed to terms with Notre Dame cornerback Cole Luke and Charlotte wide receiver Austin Duke.