Chargers pick up the option on cornerback Jason Verrett

The Chargers have put together a good young secondary, and they took a step Monday to keep it together a little longer.
Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers are officially picking up the fifth-year option on cornerback Jason Verrett.
Verrett missed most of last season with a torn ACL, and has also dealt with shoulder injuries, which probably gave them pause.
But along with Casey Hayward, he gives them a solid pair of corners, and a good place from which to build a solid defense.
He can NEVER stay healthy.