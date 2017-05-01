Chargers pick up the option on cornerback Jason Verrett

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

The Chargers have put together a good young secondary, and they took a step Monday to keep it together a little longer.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers are officially picking up the fifth-year option on cornerback Jason Verrett.

Verrett missed most of last season with a torn ACL, and has also dealt with shoulder injuries, which probably gave them pause.

But along with Casey Hayward, he gives them a solid pair of corners, and a good place from which to build a solid defense.