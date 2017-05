Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

The Chiefs didn’t have to think long about their latest big move.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are picking up the 2018 option on outside linebacker Dee Ford.

General Manager John Dorsey called the decision a “no-brainer,” and said: “I think Dee has a fine future in this organization.”

Ford has more than filled in for an agingĀ Tamba Hali lately. He had 10.0 sacks last year, and pairs with Justin Houston to give the Chiefs a pair of dynamic pass-rushers.