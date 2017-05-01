Cincinnati TV station urges boycott of Bengals

Well, maybe the decision to draft running back Joe Mixon won’t go over as smoothly for the Bengals as believed. Local TV station WCPO, an ABC affiliate, wants fans to skip the team’s home games in 2017.
“We are urging every Bengals fan to take drastic action,” an online editorial explains. “Instead of buying a Bengals ticket this year, take the $50 or more you would have spent on that ticket and donate the money to a nonprofit that works to prevent violence against women. . . . Enough is enough, Bengals. We can excuse another season without winning a playoff game. We can’t excuse drafting a player like Joe Mixon.”
It’s a fair position for WCPO to take, but where was the outcry when it was clear that the Bengals were interested in Mixon? It would have made more sense to organize a clear, unmistakable warning than to react after the pick has been made. (And if there was such an effort, few beyond Cincinnati noticed.)
Moreover, there’s still no reason to think that a significant number of fans will vote with their wallets or their eyeballs. Even if public opinion shifts sharply against the team, winning will change everything. Or at least that’s what the Bengals hope will happen.
In the interim, the question becomes whether fans will rally behind the effort to send a message to Mike Brown through his bank account. Ultimately, that’s really the only way to reach him.
Geez Louise, remind me never to read or watch WCPO. I’ll be boycotting ABC until they drop WCPO as an affiliate.
Better yet how about they stop watching ABC.
Mixon deserves a second chance. Not excusing his behavior but come on, that gal wasn’t 100% innocent either.
Regardless this is not about DV for that matter it is a publicity stunt by this TV station to steal rating from the other local channels that broadcast NFL games.
My guess is that they dont have TV rights to the games…
Will WCPO blackout MNF if the Bengals are playing? I doubt it. Everyone has a moral stance until it affects their pocketbook.
Any kind of local backlash would be an encouraging sign. The Bengals as an organization clearly arent about “second chances” – they’re about football success at any cost. Morally bankrupt organization.
Hard to see why they havent learned. Its not like this blindness to character has served them well in the past.
————–
This is such a weird disclaimer. If they did organize something, what does it matter if anyone outside of Cincinnati noticed?
Who watches ABC anyway? Last I checked, it’s been 12 years since ABC last had an NFL game on.
This is what liberals do.
Give the kid a second chance for god’s sakes.
One major screw up and you’re out.
He sounded legit about the therapy he’s getting and continuation of counseling. It’s America – land of second chances.
Simply put, the video is worse than Ray Rice. And Ray was banned for life. Joe Mixon cannot possibly play a game in this NFL. If Bengals plan to, then Roger Goodell should place him on the commissioner exempt list.
Thank God is wasn’t WKRP.
I’d never be able to watch the old reruns.
The kid deserves a second chance. . .but not a third.
—————————-
Liberals, liberal, liberals. This is not politics. This is decency. Honor and common sense.
Who is buying tickets for $50? that’s not even enough for parking, add concessions and your looking at at least adding another 0 to that $50…but I digress, Cincinnati TV station is on drugs if they think NFL fans will stop going to games because the team drafted a player that could help them win games. We need to all stop looking at our athletes as the moral compass, if we don’t ask the same of our elected officials.
If they haven’t boycotted games because of Pacman the human police blotter, I don’t see them starting now.
lol, if this dude does awesome, they’ll forget all about it and fully support him, I guarantee it.
This is a Troy Vincent issue. He is an outspoken advocate for ending domestic abuse. He is the one responsible for this. Boycott him and the NFL for letting this happen. Not the Bengals.
Boycott their sponsors.
If natty fans wanted to boycott, they shold have voted NO to the stadium tax. Then Brown would be another city’so problem.
All 10 people that go to Bengals games? They get most of the money from TV and, if I recall correctly, the only way they avoid blackouts is by closing sections so there are fewer seats to sell. They are the Bungles, after all.
the last time i bought an NFL ticket, it was priced at 250$/per
i would live to pay 50$ for a NFL ticket. please pass that link along.
They have an agenda just like everyone else…Mixon is an idiot but he doesn’t necessarily show a pattern of abusive behavior. If I’m wrong please correct me here. I’m not tuned into whats going on in Norman. All of a sudden the news station is soliciting $50 donations. That cheapened the message to me.
ray rice loves this pick