Colts part ways with their long-time long snapper

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT

The Colts currently don’t have many players who made it to the Pro Bowl. They now have one fewer.

The team announced on Monday morning the termination of 10 player, including former Pro Bowl long snapper Matt Overton. He appeared in all 65 regular-season and postseason games of his five-year career, making it to the Pro Bowl in 2013.

Also gone are safety Duke Williams, linebacker Alex Bazzie, punter Devon Bell, long snapper Joe Fortunato, cornerback Charles James, inside linebacker Deon King, safety Stefan McClure, cornerback Larry Scott, and wide receiver Devin Street. Most of the players arrived before G.M. Chris Ballard replaced Ryan Grigson.

Fortunato was signed in late March to compete with Overton. (Apparently, neither one won the Water Pik.)

It will be fairly easy for the Colts to find another long snapper. It will be a lot harder to find all of the other players they need in order to hang the one banner everyone covets the most.