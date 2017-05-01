Colts sign Trey Griffey, of the baseball legend Griffeys

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 6:07 AM EDT

After the son of a Major League Baseball player became a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, the son of one of the greatest baseball players of all time has been signed as an undrafted free agent.

According to Mike Wells of ESPN.com, the Colts signed Arizona wide receiver Trey Griffey. Maybe you’ve heard of his dad, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., or his grandfather Ken, one of the key cogs of Cincinnati’s Big Reds Machine teams of the 1970s.

Trey Griffey caught 23 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns last year for Arizona, leading to his low-profile entrance to the NFL. The Colts didn’t draft any receivers, and were reasonably deep there to begin with.

Trey was also drafted by the Mariners in the 24th round of the 2016 baseball draft, but at that point hadn’t played baseball since his senior year in high school. It seemed mostly a tribute to his dad, who wore 24 during his career which began in Seattle and saw him go onto hit 630 hone runs and make 13 All-Star Game appearances.

New Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 10th overall pick, also has a baseball background, as his father Pat was a journeyman pitcher who spent five of his 11 seasons with the Twins.