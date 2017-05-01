Dolphins will pick up the 2018 option on Ja’Wuan James’ contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

The Dolphins are counting on Ja’Wuan James being a cornerstone of their offensive line for years to come, or at least one year beyond his current contract.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will pick up the fifth-year option on James’ rookie deal, keeping him with the team through 2018.

The Dolphins are hoping to be solid on the edged with James on the right and Laremy Tunsil on the left, which allowed them to trade veteran Branden Albert to Jacksonville this offseason.

Teams have until Wednesday to pick up the options on 2014 first-rounders, and you can follow along with their decisions with our handy tracker.