Drew Pearson: Roger Goodell encouraged my trolling of Philly fans

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT

One of the best moments of the NFL draft came when the great Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson, invited to Philadelphia to announce a Cowboys pick, embraced the hate he got from Eagles fans. Pearson may have been the only man on stage to hear more boos than NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Pearson says Goodell loved it.

Pearson appeared on PFT Live this morning and said that before he decided to talk a little trash to the Philadelphia fans, he ran it by Goodell backstage, and Goodell was on board.

“I’m thinking he might say, ‘Oh, no, don’t say anything like that, that might get them too fired up, might cause a riot out there in that crowd.’ But to my surprise, he encouraged me to say that and to get the crowd even more riled up,” Pearson said of his conversation with Goodell.

Pearson said the NFL provided him with a strong security presence just in case the Philadelphia fans had gone crazy. As it turned out, he and Goodell were hit with nothing worse than boos.