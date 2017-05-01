Drew Pearson was undrafted, in a 17-round draft

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

The headline from Drew Pearson’s memorable appearance at the draft in Philadelphia came from his next-level trolling of the crowd, which as it turns out was encouraged by the guy who otherwise would have secured the title of “most intensely booed” for the weekend. But there was an irony to Pearson’s appearance on behalf of the Cowboys that should be celebrated.

Pearson, as he pointed out at the podium, was not drafted. In 1973. When the draft had 17 rounds.

Making Pearson’s ability to make the final roster more impressive was that it didn’t consist of 53 players at the time but only 40. And with no free agency, teams had fewer open spots every year. The fact that the Cowboys were a perennial playoff team means that fewer spots would have been up for grabs.

Pearson explained on PFT Live how he made the team, which is a testament both to him and to the Cowboys’ scouting methods at the time. He’d go on to earn a spot in the team’s Ring of Honor. Some would say he earned another spot on Friday night.