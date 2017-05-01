Falcons agree to terms with 21 undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

The Falcons made their final pick of the draft in the fifth round, which left them with a lot of time to work on undrafted rookie additions to their roster.

They made good use of it. The team announced on Monday that they have agreed to contract terms with 21 free agents.

The group includes Penn quarterback Alek Torgerson, who becomes the third quarterback on the roster with Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub ahead of him on the depth chart, and tackle Andreas Knappe. Knappe joins former Falcons kicker and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Morten Andersen as Danish imports in the NFL.

They also made an addition from their backyard by bringing in Georgia safety Quincy Mauger.

Boise State center Travis Averill, Robert Morris safety Marcelis Branch, San Diego State offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, Kansas State wide receiver Deante Burton, Texas Tech wide receiver Reginald Davis III, South Carolina linebacker Darius English, Southern Mississippi tackle Wil Freeman, Iowa State cornerback Jarnor Jones, Miami (Ohio) defensive end J’terius Jones, Portland State center Cam Keizur, Auburn guard Robert Leff, South Alabama wide receiver Josh Magee, Texas-San Antonio safety Jordan Moore, Arkansas State defensive end Chris Odom, Citadel fullback Tyler Renew, James Madison cornerback Taylor Reynolds, San Jose State linebacker Christian Tago, and Pittsburg State safety Deron Washington make up the rest of the group.