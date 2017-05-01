Former Jameis Winston teammate among Buccaneers undrafted additions

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was likely happy to see that the team brought him new targets in tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Chris Godwin with two of their first three picks in the draft.

The team’s group of undrafted free agent additions includes three more targets, including one that Winston has played with in the past. The Buccaneers announced that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Jesus “Bobo” Wilson, who played with Winston at Florida State for two years that saw him catch 42 passes. Wilson had 88 more catches over his final two years with the Seminoles.

They also agreed to terms with Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau, who is the cousin of former Bucs quarterback Jack Thompson. He joins Winston, Sean Renfree and Ryan Griffin at quarterback in Tampa.

Southern Illinois defensive end Deondre Barnett, Mississippi State linebacker Richie Brown, Michigan State linebacker Riley Bullough, Arizona linebacker Paul Magloire, Laval tight end Antony Auclair, West Virginia cornerback Maurice Fleming, Eastern Michigan tackle Cole Gardner, Appalachian State safety Alex Gray, Alabama tackle Korren Kirven, Iowa cornerback Greg Mabin, Boise State cornerback Jonathan Moxey and Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck are the other new additions.

The Bucs waived offensive lineman Ben Gottschalk and tight end Kivon Cartwright to make room for the new arrivals.