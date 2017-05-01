Gareon Conley’s meeting with Cleveland police set for Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

In this non-stop NFL news cycles, stories come and go quickly. In Oakland, the story of cornerback Gareon Conley is far from over.

As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Conley will be meeting with authorities on Monday in Cleveland in connection with a rape allegation made against him last month. He also will be providing a DNA sample.

Conley has professed his innocence, and he supposedly passed a polygraph test last week. The Raiders sufficiently believed him to make him a first-round draft pick, 24th overall.

Other teams fear that Conley may still be prosecuted. If the DNA sample matches the evidence obtained via a rape kit administered to the alleged victim, Conley’s case will be weakened, if he insists (as multiple witnesses have) that nothing happened between Conley and the alleged victim.