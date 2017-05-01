 Skip to content

Gareon Conley’s meeting with Cleveland police set for Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT
In this non-stop NFL news cycles, stories come and go quickly. In Oakland, the story of cornerback Gareon Conley is far from over.

As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Conley will be meeting with authorities on Monday in Cleveland in connection with a rape allegation made against him last month. He also will be providing a DNA sample.

Conley has professed his innocence, and he supposedly passed a polygraph test last week. The Raiders sufficiently believed him to make him a first-round draft pick, 24th overall.

Other teams fear that Conley may still be prosecuted. If the DNA sample matches the evidence obtained via a rape kit administered to the alleged victim, Conley’s case will be weakened, if he insists (as multiple witnesses have) that nothing happened between Conley and the alleged victim.

4 Responses to “Gareon Conley’s meeting with Cleveland police set for Monday”
  1. jjackwagon says: May 1, 2017 1:45 PM

    Other teams fear that Conley may still be prosecuted.
    ————————————————–
    Why would the other teams fear that Conley might face prosecution? I am sure they don’t care, they didn’t draft him.
    Only the Raiders should fear that Conley may still be prosecuted.

  2. bighoser says: May 1, 2017 1:49 PM

    Reggie, you had better be right!!!!

  3. joetoronto says: May 1, 2017 1:54 PM

    I heard there are witnesses that say nothing happened, along with a passed polygraph test.

  4. silvernblacksabbath says: May 1, 2017 1:55 PM

    Reggie better be right on this….

