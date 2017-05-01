Howie Roseman: Can’t say in April if Ryan Mathews will be on team in September

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT

Heading into the draft, there were predictions that the Eagles would grab a running back early but things didn’t play out that way.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the team unsuccessfully attempted to trade up before the Vikings took Dalvin Cook in the second round, which meant they waited until the fourth round to add Donnel Pumphrey. Pumphrey joins Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Ryan Mathews on the depth chart, although some have wondered if Mathews’ days in Philly are numbered.

Mathews is coming off neck surgery and has a $5 million cap hit, but Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said there’s been no call about his future with the franchise.

“Ryan Mathews is on this team,” Roseman said. “Can I tell you anyone who is going to be on this team in September, and we’re here in April?”

The team may not have a clear lead back, but coach Doug Pederson said he believes the team has “enough to get the job done” as the Eagles move into the next stage of their offseason.