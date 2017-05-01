Howie Roseman: Can’t say in April if Ryan Mathews will be on team in September

Heading into the draft, there were predictions that the Eagles would grab a running back early but things didn’t play out that way.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the team unsuccessfully attempted to trade up before the Vikings took Dalvin Cook in the second round, which meant they waited until the fourth round to add Donnel Pumphrey. Pumphrey joins Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Ryan Mathews on the depth chart, although some have wondered if Mathews’ days in Philly are numbered.
Mathews is coming off neck surgery and has a $5 million cap hit, but Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said there’s been no call about his future with the franchise.
“Ryan Mathews is on this team,” Roseman said. “Can I tell you anyone who is going to be on this team in September, and we’re here in April?”
The team may not have a clear lead back, but coach Doug Pederson said he believes the team has “enough to get the job done” as the Eagles move into the next stage of their offseason.
I would hope there is atleast 1 person you can tell me is going to be on the team in September.
that told me enough…will not be here. If they need to, can sign Blount at low dollar/incentive laden deal
If they’re smart they’ll try to get Mathews to restructure his deal and keep him around. Blount is still out there in free agency but I don’t know if I like that fit or not.
He’s been a disappointment his entire career. The hype around this guy was incredible out of college.
Terrible signing considering plug and play RBs are a dime a dozen.
I’d actually like to see the Eagles kick the tires on Jamal Charles. Obviously it’s a big gamble but I would expect him to be very cheap at this point. He basically hasn’t played for two years so if they got one productive season out of him it would be a home run.
Also any chance Mark Ingram, Jeremi Hill, or Carlos Hyde are on the block? Come on Howie do your trade magic that you do!
Carson Wentz? Yeah, he’ll probably be on the team in September (as long as he doesn’t get locked in a washroom).
Also any chance Mark Ingram, Jeremi Hill, or Carlos Hyde are on the block? Come on Howie do your trade magic that you do!
————
What “magic” is that exactly?
Be a .500 team or one that is not set up to contend for a SB every year?
lol