Jags won’t cut Branden Albert or give him a new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

After the Jaguars took Cam Robinson in the second round of the draft, General Manager Dave Caldwell said that Robinson will compete for the left tackle job.

That job was ticketed for Branden Albert, who arrived in a trade with the Dolphins earlier in the offseason, but Albert has stayed away from voluntary offseason work. He reportedly wants a new contract as his current deal includes no guaranteed money, although that desire may go unfulfilled.

Caldwell said the team has no plans to give Albert a new deal or cut him to move on with Robinson.

“We have his rights, and we expect him to show up when he has to,” Caldwell said, via ESPN.com. “This is all voluntary, so it’s his decision to not be here. He’s got that right to do that. As long as he comes in shape when it’s mandatory and comes in and does the things he’s supposed to do, we’ll welcome him with open arms.”

With a hole at left guard, the Jaguars may find room for both Albert and Robinson in their eventual lineup. Albert just needs to show up if they are going to make any plans on that front.