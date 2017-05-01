Jaguars cut 11 after agreeing to terms with 16 undrafted rookies

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

The Jaguars needed to make roster moves to bring in a group of undrafted free agents and keep their total number of players at 90, so 11 players were given their walking papers on Monday.

The Jaguars announced that they have parted ways with tight end E.J. Bibbs, running back Bronson Hill, offensive lineman Colin Kelly, linebacker Sean Porter, running back Daryl Richardson, tight end Gannon Sinclair, safety Elijah Shumate, offensive lineman Arturo Uzdavinis, offensive lineman Greg Van Roten, wide receiver Tony Washington and LB Raphael Kirby.

With those players out of the way, the Jaguars have space for the 16 undrafted rookies they agreed to terms with after the end of the draft. Included in that group is Utah defensive end Hunter Dimick, who led the Pac-12 in sacks last season. The Jaguars also drafted defensive end Dawuane Smoot in the third round.

The other 15 new faces in Jacksonville are Texas tight end Caleb Bluiett, Kentucky Wesleyan wide receiver Keelan Cole, Appalachian State center Parker Collins, Oregon State running back Tim Cook, Middle Tennessee State cornerback Jeremy Cutrer, Georgia Tech linebacker P.J. Davis, Syracuse wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo, Texas A&M guard Avery Gennesy, Jacksonville linebacker Justin Horton, Idaho defensive tackle Tueni Lupeamanu, Middle Tennessee State running back I’Tavius Mathers, Dartmouth safety Charlie Miller, Illinois defensive end Carroll Phillips, Tennessee State cornerback Ezra Robinson and UCLA wide receiver Kenneth Walker.