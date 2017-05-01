Jamaal Charles visiting the Broncos tomorrow

The Broncos were reportedly interested in making a move Thursday to get into position for Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.
When that didn’t happen, they started looking at other explosive, versatile runners.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is visiting the Broncos Tuesday.
It’s an interesting fit at a number of levels, not the least of which is him potentially staying in the AFC West.
But at 30 years old and coming off a major knee injury, it’s hard to imagine Charles as an every-down back again. The Broncos wouldn’t necessarily need that from him, as they have C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker on hand.
Assuming he recovers physically, it would be a major get for whichever quarterback ends up winning the starting job, either Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian.
Can he play QB? You need someone who can for the Broncos.
As a Chiefs fan, I Love Jamall Charles, but if he signs with Denver, he is a traitor.
About damn time! But JC, please use Broncos for bait. I don’t wanna see you running against my Chiefs!
It’s astounding how quickly teams cycle thru running backs. They can go from leading rusher to afterthought in the blink of an eye.
Can’t stay on the field, do it Donkeys!
Or now that he’s been released and is available Zach Mettenbrger if the Broncos decide to upgrade.
As a reasonable Chiefs fan, I’d hate for him to go there but we cut him so more power to him! And if he’s a mere 80% of his former self, he’s still better than anyone KC has on the roster. Part of me is still holding hope for him to come back but clearly both parties have moved on.
I want to see him succeed, just preferably not within the AFC West, like Neil Smith, Donnie Edwards, Rich Gannon did.