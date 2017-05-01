Jamaal Charles visiting the Broncos tomorrow

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

The Broncos were reportedly interested in making a move Thursday to get into position for Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

When that didn’t happen, they started looking at other explosive, versatile runners.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is visiting the Broncos Tuesday.

It’s an interesting fit at a number of levels, not the least of which is him potentially staying in the AFC West.

But at 30 years old and coming off a major knee injury, it’s hard to imagine Charles as an every-down back again. The Broncos wouldn’t necessarily need that from him, as they have C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker on hand.

Assuming he recovers physically, it would be a major get for whichever quarterback ends up winning the starting job, either Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian.