Jaye Howard visiting Bears

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

The Bears didn’t add any defensive linemen in the 2017 NFL Draft, but they may pick up a new member of the group via free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jaye Howard is visiting the Bears. Howard was released by the Chiefs last month after playing one year of a two-year deal. The contract included $2.5 million in guaranteed money for this year, although some of that can be offset when and if Howard signs elsewhere.

Howard had 23 tackles and a sack in eight appearances with Kansas City last year. He started 23 games for the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015.

The Bears added John Jenkins earlier in free agency and have Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Mitch Unrein, Jonathan Bullard, Will Sutton and C.J. Wilson back from last year.