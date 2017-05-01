Jimmy Raye III also out in Indianapolis

New Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has broken out the broom.
In addition to much of the college scouting staff, the Colts are also parting ways with vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.
Raye interviewed for the G.M. job, so it’s not necessarily a surprise Ballard wouldn’t want to keep him around.
He’s been with the Colts since 2013, after working for the Chargers from 1996-2012.
In everything I’ve seen about him Raye is almost universally praised. He should land on his feet. Buffalo maybe?
New broom sweeps clean.
Colts have wasted the beginning of Luck’s career. They need to turn around the ship FAST.
Anybody else on here old enough to to remember when Jimmy Raye’s father played QB for the 1966 Michigan State Rose Bowl team? The Michigan State – Notre Dame 10-10 tie that season was written up as one of the great college football games of the 20th century.
If you hire someone new like Ballard you have to get rid of former Gm’s hires Ballard will have this team in a super bowl in two years
NO Jimmy!
This is a results oriented business and Raye should have been booted the same day as Grigson .
A wise decision by Ballard as Helen Keller could have done a better job than Grigson and Raye combined.
Jimmy Raye is a good football guy and a good guy in general. He should have been given a shot at the Chargers’ GM job before coming to Indy. It’s not like they’ve been tearing it up since he left.