Jimmy Raye III also out in Indianapolis

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

New Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has broken out the broom.

In addition to much of the college scouting staff, the Colts are also parting ways with vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

Raye interviewed for the G.M. job, so it’s not necessarily a surprise Ballard wouldn’t want to keep him around.

He’s been with the Colts since 2013, after working for the Chargers from 1996-2012.