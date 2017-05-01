 Skip to content

Jimmy Raye III also out in Indianapolis

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

New Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has broken out the broom.

In addition to much of the college scouting staff, the Colts are also parting ways with vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

Raye interviewed for the G.M. job, so it’s not necessarily a surprise Ballard wouldn’t want to keep him around.

He’s been with the Colts since 2013, after working for the Chargers from 1996-2012.

8 Responses to “Jimmy Raye III also out in Indianapolis”
  1. jag1959 says: May 1, 2017 12:15 PM

    In everything I’ve seen about him Raye is almost universally praised. He should land on his feet. Buffalo maybe?

  2. heeeeelzfan says: May 1, 2017 12:47 PM

    New broom sweeps clean.

  3. The Power Rankings says: May 1, 2017 12:50 PM

    Colts have wasted the beginning of Luck’s career. They need to turn around the ship FAST.

  4. wryly1 says: May 1, 2017 12:51 PM

    Anybody else on here old enough to to remember when Jimmy Raye’s father played QB for the 1966 Michigan State Rose Bowl team? The Michigan State – Notre Dame 10-10 tie that season was written up as one of the great college football games of the 20th century.

  5. terripet says: May 1, 2017 12:58 PM

    If you hire someone new like Ballard you have to get rid of former Gm’s hires Ballard will have this team in a super bowl in two years

  6. QB Film Room says: May 1, 2017 1:00 PM

    NO Jimmy!

  7. burtmustin says: May 1, 2017 1:52 PM

    This is a results oriented business and Raye should have been booted the same day as Grigson .

    A wise decision by Ballard as Helen Keller could have done a better job than Grigson and Raye combined.

  8. tonebones says: May 1, 2017 7:12 PM

    Jimmy Raye is a good football guy and a good guy in general. He should have been given a shot at the Chargers’ GM job before coming to Indy. It’s not like they’ve been tearing it up since he left.

