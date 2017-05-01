“Joe Mixon draft pick causes not much of a stir in Cincinnati”

The Bengals made a nationally unpopular decision to devote a second-round pick to running back Joe Mixon. Locally, however, the move didn’t seem to create much of a stir.
Yes, Paul Daugherty of the Cincinnati Enquirer wagged a finger at the Bengals for doing that which the Bengals have done more than a few times over the years, but the fan base doesn’t seem to be particularly outraged by the first instance of drafting a guy who was caught on video viciously punching a young woman in the face. The fans may be numb to it; for years, the Bengals provided safe haven to talented players who slid due to off-field concerns, often because the previously understaffed scouting department didn’t know who else to pick when a first-round talent was sitting there at a much later round than expected.
This time around, the video entered the public domain months before the draft, allowing people to process and try to move past the horrendous images. If the video had first emerged last week, Mixon would still be without a team.
Then came the decision of the Bengals to bring Mixon to town promptly after his Pro Day workout. It happened, and no one screamed or shouted about it. Even though the Bengals were obviously on the short list of teams that would have picked Mixon, there was no advance outcry or threats regarding the consequences of bringing Mixon to town.
Few teams likely would have prompted an outcry if they’d drafted Mixon, actually. Few in the media were huffing or puffing about the prospect of Mixon being drafted. The league wasn’t discouraging it (technically, that would have been collusion), and it essentially became a given that Mixon would go early — even after an eleventh-hour incident from his high school days bubbled up roughly a week before the draft.
During the draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN claimed that 28 teams had Mixon off their draft boards. That’s easy to say when a guy is gone in round two. But if Mixon had lingered past round three, four, or five, someone would have thrown him back onto the draft board, rolling the dice and ready to cut the cord if the move had sparked a torch-and-pitchfork parade.
It remains to be seen whether Mixon will help spark a ticker tape parade in Cincinnati. First, they have to get back to the postseason and, for the first time since January 1991, win a playoff game. Mixon will help that effort, and with the reaction to the pick far more muted than it could have been, the gamble the Bengals maybe wasn’t a gamble, after all.
As long as he truly has changed and grown and won’t be doing the things in Cincinnati the thing that he did shortly after arriving in Oklahoma nearly three years ago.
That’s because they’re used to criminals.
Bungles have conditioned their fanbase for a couple of decades now, wudya spect?
The Bungles are so desperate for ANY form of on-field success that they’d draft Charles Manson if he could man the zero gap and hold up the point.
Honestly, Mixon would have been better off in Cleveland. There are signs of leadership there, no so much in the ‘nati.
Bengals fan here. I care a lot more about how they handled Pacman than this Mixon thing. It’s extremely unlikely that Mixon will ever touch a woman again. If they’re going to enable Pacman, we might as well just take all the talent and throw character out of the window. As long as the guys can get permission from their probation officers to travel for games, maybe they’ll be able to overcome Marvin Lewis’ ineptness and win some playoff games.
paulieorkid says:
May 1, 2017 11:02 AM
The Bungles are so desperate for ANY form of on-field success that they’d draft Charles Manson if he could man the zero gap and hold up the point.
It’s not just the Bengals. If Aaron Hernandez could come back from the dead there would be 5 teams ready to sign him. Winning is all that matters, it’s just a question of how many teams are willing to pretend they have morals.
Everyone can agree that what he did was awful but he deserves a chance to turn his life around. We can be disgusted by his action and also give him a 2nd chance at the same time. Just because some people hope he succeeds doesn’t mean that lessens their disgust for what he did.
Absolutely give him a short leash and if he slips up get rid of him, but the KID was 18, made a horrible horrible decision and by all accounts since then hasn’t done anything wrong. The coaches and teammates said he was one of the most liked guys on the team, one of the leaders and wasn’t a problem.
He reached a settlement with the woman he hit, the woman wished him best.
I hope he doesn’t slip anymore, learned from his mistake and becomes a positive role model the rest of his life.