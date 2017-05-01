Mike Shula wants to give Cam Newton more Tom Brady-style passes

The Panthers have been talking about evolving their offense all offseason. Specifically, they want to try to turn Cam Newton into a little more of a Tom Brady.
Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula told Peter King of TheMMQB.com that part of the reason the Panthers took a pair of multi-dimensional backs/receivers with their first two picks was to give Newton more easy completions per game, much in the same way Brady used backs James White and Dion Lewis in the Super Bowl, connecting on 15-of-19 passes for 112 yards (5.9 yards per completion)
“In the Super Bowl, how many passes do you think Tom Brady threw to his backs? Mostly completed, right?” Shula said. “So maybe sometimes it turns into just a four-yard gain. But I’ll take a four-yard gain. . . .
“They’re glorified runs sometimes, but they work and it doesn’t matter what you call them.”
Both first-rounder Christian McCaffrey and second-rounder Curtis Samuel have the kind of hands and quickness (and in Samuel’s case, pure speed) to make them dangerous weapons in the passing game.
The greater question might be whether Shula is the one to administer such an attack.
In his eight seasons as an NFL coordinator (four each in Tampa Bay under Tony Dungy and in Carolina), his offenses ranked 22.4th in the league in total yards and 18.9th in points. In five of those eight seasons they ranked 22nd or worse in yards, and in six of the eight seasons, they ranked 18th or worse in scoring. The only time they ranked in the top third of the league in either category was when the Panthers led the league in scoring in 2015 when they went 15-1 en route to the Super Bowl.
But after a disappointing 2016 season which wasn’t the fault of any one man, the Panthers have given Newton and Shula more chances to succeed this offseason, with players who should make it easier for both of them.
This is how the panthers roll, after losing to the seahawks they started modeling their team after them back when they were winning super bowls. After losing to Denver they realized they should start investing in corners…hence bradberry, whorley, elder, sanchez, and munnerlyn. And after seeing the Pats win the super bowl this year it’s just more of the same, copy a winning formula. Not saying Cam Newton is going to be Tom Brady, but he doesn’t have to be…just needs to do enough. Either way it’s going to be a fun season, we’re going to get back to being hated by everyone and that’s a glorious feeling because it means we’re winning.
Looks like the rest of the NFL is finally catching on.
I’m sure the long pass neanderthals will have a fit.
Being hated by everyone? Now, that’s copying the Patriots!
Tom Brady style passes: throw to the guy that’s open, and let the internet tell you that you’re somehow doing it wrong.
Awesome! When you constantly complete short, high percentage passes on first down, you’re always in 2nd and short. Second and short is the best time to take a shot downfield because even if you miss, you’re still 3rd and short. Keeps defenses off balance. Joe Gibbs won three super bowls with this philosophy in the 80s. He never had a HOF QB. Belichick was a D-Coordinator in those days. He knows how hard Gibbs was to stop. So Shula probably isn’t the only coach who’s borrowing from others.
I thought Mike was going to tell us that like Tom, Cam will not at least attempt to recover his own fumbles….
Tom threw for 466 yards in his last Super Bowl win, only 112 went to his backs.
Oh by the way , Tom also falls on foot balls when they are fumbled, unlike Cam.
Another 3 yard passer
Please don’t model the Panthers after a bunch of cheaters. Cheaters may win but they are still cheaters.
Overinflated 2 yard passes.
Checkdowns?
“Please don’t model the Panthers after a bunch of cheaters. Cheaters may win but they are still cheaters.”
No team works harder than the Pats. Numerous former players that were on other teams before or after their time with the Pats have confirmed this.
Hard work, innovation and success used to be respected in this country. Now the politically correct, want everyone to get a participation trophy and nothing more, lazy, whining, self entitled crowd find the hard work and innovation somehow “cheating” because they are either incapable and or to lazy to do so themselves.
The corruption and stupidity of Goodell’s league office is incredible. They are the cheaters, not the Pats. They have lied about every major “scandal” they have manufactured against the Saints, Cowboys, Washington and Miami, and caught red handed lying about the Ray Rice, Josh Brown incidents in an attempt to cover them up.
Loveable losers or hated champions….
Hmmmm, let me think about that one a bit.
As a Panther fan, Cam first needs to learn how to pass. His short and intermediate passes are horribly inconsistent, frequently going way over the head of even the tallest receivers. Also, Shula is a TERRIBLE OC. Lucked out and had one good year. He’s not the man I trust to reinvent our offense. Hoping for the best though…
Anytime you suggest you want to model your team after the best, it’s a compliment to the champs. Somehow, the internet will morph it into a jab at the champs or that everyone else is un-worthy. Even a few of our own Panthers fans are saying we drafted players that don’t fit “our system?”
The plays we ran in “our system” were vertical passes that took time to develop and Cam now has a repaired rotator from holding on to the ball. The Panthers have to figure out a way to keep Cam upright. He doesn’t have the quick release, accuracy or footwork of a top 10 QB and last year’s players couldn’t get separation.
At least they are trying to do something different to extend his career and if modeling passes after Tom Brady is the goal…..why not
Brady’s YPA in his career is lower than the GOAT Peyton, so why model his game after an overrated checkdown machine?
Cam still brushing his teeth in efforts to get that humbling taste out of his mouth.
“My God’s given Talents…” hmmm. Prove it!
Bahahahahahaha!!!!!!
Success in this league is copied. By everyone. Period.
As long as you have the personnel and you’re not a completely stubborn SOB of a HC, you will draw from the most successful Teams the means by which you can win games, period.
I won’t even get into Brady’s long pass accuracy or frequency because anyone with the ability to read stats, understands it’s a Hatriots fantasy to attempt (and fail continuously) to lie about Brady’s long pass proficiency.
Just another failed Hater crybaby utterly ineffective strategy to try to knock down the GOAT
So Weak and Transparent.
Most of the league also tried to copy the hurry up offense a few years back, with decidedly mixed results.
Imitation – the highest form of flattery.
a coaching staff that works 20 hrs. a day is cheating?
The sign of a great team is one that takes what the opponent give you and succeeds. Patriots even had to go to a deep passing game against Houston in the playoffs. They still won.
Look at Green Bay in 2010. They could win a game in any way they needed. It wasn’t all about Rodgers’ arm. They beat the Jets 9-0 that year. That was a great win against a tough Jets team.
It doesn’t matter what looks better, it only matters if you get the W.
Tell Cam to let the other players score the TDs. He’s supposed to throw them, not run them in.
Cam is 100X the more of an athlete than Brady …. but however you want to roll.
Why would anyone throw to the wide open check down option when they could throw into triple coverage to their top WR that is sprinting 35 yards downfield?
Fans that don’t think Tom Brady is the GOAT. At least they have Jay Cutler to root for. He never throws to the safe or open option.
panthers face one of the easiest schedules this year.
this is the year cam goes beyond “scratching the surface,” to quote ron boat, and morphs into tom brady.
in what, year six?
phinatic29 says:
May 1, 2017 9:07 AM
Cam is 100X the more of an athlete than Brady …. but however you want to roll.
—————————-
And he has the hardware to prove it! Oh,wait….
I’m mystified at this fact: how 3 or 4 of the last nitwit Patriot trolls on Earth are reduced now to mocking just HOW the Patriots beat you regularly. It’s been observed, examined, and explained for you over and over. (sorry for you “cheater” commenters who are still out there–what a joke you have revealed yourselves to be.)
It’s if to say, “I know these game strategies win for the Pats all the time, but still, you know, I don’t like losing, so they should stop doing that.”
Ok, geniuses. I’m sure they’ll get right on that for you.
The absurdity of the comments are evident to all, but I know this handful of mindless trolls have to make up something to trick themselves into not facing reality.
Create some more new screen names if it makes you happy, I guess, but the Patriots dominance will continue.
wib22 says:
May 1, 2017 8:34 AM
Brady’s YPA in his career is lower than the GOAT Peyton, so why model his game after an overrated checkdown machine?
—-
Hmmmm….I don’t know……how about, the winningest QB and team EVER does that? Does that help you understand it a little better now?
wib22 says:
May 1, 2017 8:34 AM
Brady’s YPA in his career is lower than the GOAT Peyton, so why model his game after an overrated checkdown machine?
–
Oh, I dunno, maybe to have a prayer at 5 rings?
great more fall on fumble jokes
I wonder what makes him think Camera can complete those passes. The man’s not an accurate passer. It’s a nice idea, but they need to temper their expectations a bit.
Please don’t model the Panthers after a bunch of cheaters. Cheaters may win but they are still cheaters.”
No team works harder than the Pats. Numerous former players that were on other teams before or after their time with the Pats have confirmed this.
Hard work, innovation and success used to be respected in this country. Now the politically correct, want everyone to get a participation trophy and nothing more, lazy, whining, self entitled crowd find the hard work and innovation somehow “cheating” because they are either incapable and or to lazy to do so themselves.
The corruption and stupidity of Goodell’s league office is incredible. They are the cheaters, not the Pats. They have lied about every major “scandal” they have manufactured against the Saints, Cowboys, Washington and Miami, and caught red handed lying about the Ray Rice, Josh Brown incidents in an attempt to cover them up.
—————–
Nailed it.
Our country is screwed. Millennials have been raised to be whining crybabies, which has caused them to be irrational and naive.
We are doomed.
As for Newton, his accuracy stinks, so Shula’s plan won’t work.
Plus, Shula’s father is a jealous moron.
ikeclanton says:
May 1, 2017 9:17 AM
wib22 says:
May 1, 2017 8:34 AM
Brady’s YPA in his career is lower than the GOAT Peyton, so why model his game after an overrated checkdown machine?
————————
11.7 yds/a for Brady vs. 11.9 yds/a for Manning makes Brady a checkdown machine? How about this stat – 2.7 int% for Manning vs 1.8 int% for Brady? That one tells more of the story if you ask me.
Then there is also the fact that Manning under performed in all four of the Super Bowls be played in.
Wow Mike don’t tell your Dad he might blow a gasket. You doing something the Patriots way. On second thought go ahead I like seeing your old man fidget kick and scream like a child
Good grief Mike Shula SHUT UP FOOL ……..honestly I like my Panthers Draft but 80 % of there trouble last yr is you, if everyone stays healthy Mike does ok if one player is hurt your screwed
For this to work Cam needs to work on his fundamentals (Footwork & Release)
Oh yeah…He’s on the shelf until at least July.
Good Plan Panthers Mgmt.
LMAO at the fools dissing Brady. Never ceases to amaze how people that obviously know nothing about football feel compelled to constantly show it by deriding arguably the best player ever to take the field.
Shula can give Newton all the Brady style options he wants, it doesn’t mean he will be able to take advantage of them. Newton may have some incredible physical skills but Brady sees the game at an entirely different level.
Newton is nowhere near accurate enough to “throw Tom Brady style passes.”