Packers exercise HaHa Clinton-Dix’s 2018 option

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

Add Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix to the list of 2014 first-round picks who have had their options for the 2018 season picked up.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have officially exercised the option, which is guaranteed for injury only. Barring a major turnaround in Clinton-Dix’s play, it seems much more likely that the Packers will work on an extension for the safety than backing out of the option before the start of the 2018 league year.

Clinton-Dix has not missed a game in three years with the Packers and he’s started all of them after moving into the first team for the seventh game of his rookie season. He’s coming off a season that saw him record 80 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble on the way to both a spot as a second-team All-Pro and the NFC Pro Bowl team.

With Clinton-Dix's option exercised, 21 first-round picks from 2014 have either had their options picked up or had their teams say they are planning to do so ahead of Wednesday's deadline.