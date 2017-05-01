Packers waive Don Jackson

The Packers drafted three running backs on the final day of the draft and coach Mike McCarthy said that those additions did not change anything about Ty Montgomery’s spot at the top of the team’s depth chart.
It has led to at least one change to the makeup of the running back group, however. Don Jackson posted a message on Twitter thanking the Packers for taking a chance on him and there are multiple reports that Jackson’s message came after he learned the team is letting him go.
Jackson signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent last year and landed on the practice squad until injuries led the team to promote him to the active roster. He ran 10 times for 32 yards in three games before he also landed on injured reserve.
Christine Michael is the only veteran back on the roster other than Montgomery with Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays added to the group over the weekend.
Christine Michael had better have is bags packed and ready to go.
Drafting THREE running backs? Really? And their defense is still in shambles. I don’t see how TT is any good. I’m being honest here. The Pack got lucky with having two elite QBs. If they just had some bum at QB instead, they’d be a lot worse, like the Colts. Then again, then they’d have better draft picks, and the scenario would just play out completely differently, but I hope you all understand what I mean.
Seprix says:
May 1, 2017 12:42 PM
They drafted on the defensive side of the ball with their first 4 picks! Honestly, do any of you trolls pay attention to the facts??
Drafted defense first 4 picks – where the talent in the draft is.
Also – “lucky on 2 elite QBs” – one elite QB is luck, 2 in a row is good talent scouting and coaching.
“Lucky” is getting one guy, going on a run and then nothing forever.
Still has to suck to be on the roster and watch your team draft three guys at your position.
teal379 said:
May 1, 2017 1:43 PM
Lucky is also having the Vikings pass on Aaron Rodgers TWICE in the first round of the 2005 draft to facilitate his fall to the Packers at spot 24 (picks 7 and 18, Troy Williamson and Erasmus James respectively – both busts).