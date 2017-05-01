Packers waive Don Jackson

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

The Packers drafted three running backs on the final day of the draft and coach Mike McCarthy said that those additions did not change anything about Ty Montgomery’s spot at the top of the team’s depth chart.

It has led to at least one change to the makeup of the running back group, however. Don Jackson posted a message on Twitter thanking the Packers for taking a chance on him and there are multiple reports that Jackson’s message came after he learned the team is letting him go.

Jackson signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent last year and landed on the practice squad until injuries led the team to promote him to the active roster. He ran 10 times for 32 yards in three games before he also landed on injured reserve.

Christine Michael is the only veteran back on the roster other than Montgomery with Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays added to the group over the weekend.