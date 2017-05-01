 Skip to content

Philadelphia wants to host the 2026 Super Bowl

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT
The reviews on Philadelphia as a host city for this weekend’s draft were very positive, so now the city is apparently aiming even higher.

According to the Allentown Morning Call, former mayor and Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell said the city was preparing to bid for the 2026 Super Bowl.

Rendell said that during an interview with WIP radio, and also mentioned that they wanted the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as well.

That year happens to be the United States’ 250th anniversary, so they’re obviously hoping for some Sestercentennial synergy (say that in the voice of Sylvester the Cat and then go clean your screen).

But as much as the NFL as an institution loves wrapping itself in star-spangled bunting and declaring its patriotism — I mean, unless you’re Colin Kaepernick and want to keep working after exercising your First Amendment rights — the idea may just have a chance.

8 Responses to “Philadelphia wants to host the 2026 Super Bowl”
  1. jstew0103 says: May 1, 2017 11:38 AM

    say that in the voice of Sylvester the Cat and then go clean your screen).

    Unfortunatkey I was eatin lunch while I attempted this….what a mess…

  2. TheCommish says: May 1, 2017 11:39 AM

    Well, we know they’ll never win one. So you may as well let them host it.

  3. factschecker says: May 1, 2017 11:41 AM

    The city was fine. It’s the producer that needs to be changed. I assume the producer is named Scott.

    “Scott is going in the wrong direction here.”

    Mike Mayock (going into or coming out of a commercial break.)

    Thanks for sticking your neck out Mr. Mayock. Many of us at home felt the same way you did.

  4. weepingjebus says: May 1, 2017 11:44 AM

    Recently stumbled over a video of Kaepernick overthrowing a WR by a good 30 feet in the air and hitting a Niners trainer in the head deep on the sidelines. It was literally uncatchable by the entire team, not just the guys on the field. Still amazing how many people fell for his “I suddenly hate injustice!” shtick when he got benched.

  5. jags2daship says: May 1, 2017 11:46 AM

    No one wants to go to Philly in Feb. Drunk on cheesesteak go home philly

  6. mmmpierogi says: May 1, 2017 11:46 AM

    Philly should get a chance to host. The city has the infrastructure, the facilities, is accessible for travel, and has enough to see and do to draw people. Only downside is that winter weather can be tricky, but you have that anywhere in the north. Bring the Super Bowl to PA.

  7. briang123 says: May 1, 2017 11:56 AM

    Not sure why you felt the need to whine about Kaepernick, but Philly is the natural choice for the 2026 Super Bowl.

  8. psubeerman21 says: May 1, 2017 12:01 PM

    Philadelphia native here, why would anyone want a super bowl in the NE in February? Its beyond miserable weather-wise. There won’t be a huge outdoor festival and nice weather.

