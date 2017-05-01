Philadelphia wants to host the 2026 Super Bowl

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

The reviews on Philadelphia as a host city for this weekend’s draft were very positive, so now the city is apparently aiming even higher.

According to the Allentown Morning Call, former mayor and Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell said the city was preparing to bid for the 2026 Super Bowl.

Rendell said that during an interview with WIP radio, and also mentioned that they wanted the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as well.

That year happens to be the United States’ 250th anniversary, so they’re obviously hoping for some Sestercentennial synergy (say that in the voice of Sylvester the Cat and then go clean your screen).

But as much as the NFL as an institution loves wrapping itself in star-spangled bunting and declaring its patriotism — I mean, unless you’re Colin Kaepernick and want to keep working after exercising your First Amendment rights — the idea may just have a chance.