Rams cornerback Troy Hill suspended for first two games of season

It’s unclear when or if Rams cornerback Troy Hill resolved the DUI charge lodged against him last November. Regardless, the NFL has suspended him two games.

The league announced the suspension on Monday.

Hill, initially cut by the team in the wake of the incident but re-signed first to the practice squad and later to the active roster, will be eligible to return the day after the team’s Week Two game against Washington. He remains eligible to participate in offseason and preseason activities; after the conclusion of the preseason, the suspension begins, with Hill initially missing the regular-season opener against the Colts.

The suspension comes under the substance-abuse policy, which was beefed up in 2014 to change the standard punishment for first-offense DUI from a fine in the amount of two game checks to a two-game suspension.