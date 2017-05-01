Report: Vikings tell Teddy Bridgewater they won’t exercise 2018 option

The Vikings aren’t sure when or if quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be back on the field this year after last summer’s major knee injury, which likely made it easy for them to make a decision about their option on his contract for 2018.
The option, which would set Bridgewater up to make more than $12 million, is guaranteed for injury only and the uncertainty about Bridgewater’s status makes it unsurprising to see Tom Pelissero of USA Today‘s report that they’ve told Bridgewater they are passing on the option. There was a previous report that the team was unlikely to exercise the option.
Pelissero adds that the current plan is for Bridgewater to start the season on the physically unable to perform list and then re-evaluate where things stand come October. NFL Media reported that Bridgewater’s contract would toll if he spends the entire season on the PUP list, but PFT spoke to a source who said that isn’t the current expectation.
Sam Bradford is in the final year of his contract as well, so the Vikings may head into next offseason in need of a new direction at quarterback.
Even if was completely healthy, why would a team want a QB who averaged fewer than 1 TD per game for two seasons in a row?
Multiple QB busts from 2014, although I hate to pile on a guy for an injury. “Can’t play” = “can’t play” whether due to injury (Bridgewater) or illness (Manzie).
All (3) round 1 QBs are busts who have been outperformed by round 2 QBs. That’s an indictment of the class, and the analysts, and the GMs.
There is still hope for Bortles, but he isn’t what the Jags had hoped for: that much is clear.
Hopefully Teddy B has insurance that covers him for his loss of income. I never jumped on his bandwagon, but it is sad to see this happen to such a promising young talent. I have a feeling he will be back as a starter before long. If not, the Seahawks need a good backup.
Too bad as he never had a chance to show us his true capabilities. With Bradfords injury history, they might be calling a veteran qb by mid September.
No surprises there Vikes fans knew that was coming.
These other players in the league, to include the NFLPA, claim its a business come contract time.
Teddy is a great person on the whole. Take care & hope you can fit in somewhere after a full recovery. But, see ya later.
I could still see them giving him a prove it type deal. A lot of teams may offer him a prove it type deal until they see how the knee holds up and how he performs. I thought he was showing progress until his injury.
It’s a shame his ACL happened but honestly I don’t think Vikings were the right fit for him. He’ll be a starter somewhere though.
I think his knee’s a career ender. Poor guy.
Use ’em, abuse ’em, throw ’em away.
Now you know why players demand as much guaranteed money as possible — no loyalty!
Remember when they all said he was way better than Carr…too funny.
Makes me appreciate Derek Carr even more.
So, we’re rolling with Sammy Sleeves and Taylor (I’d rather kick a glass door than play football) Heinicke? Oh boy, I’ve been Vikings fan for almost 30 years, but it’s getting tougher and tougher every year.
I wish him the best. That injury was a pretty bad one to come back from. It stinks that it will probably end his career before it really got started.
good luck Teddy…I hope you get a shot somewhere else.
Anyone who is asking about the TD numbers hasn’t watched the Vikings or Norv Turner. Sam will move on next year and Teddy will be back starting for Minnesota.
