Report: Vikings tell Teddy Bridgewater they won’t exercise 2018 option

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

The Vikings aren’t sure when or if quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be back on the field this year after last summer’s major knee injury, which likely made it easy for them to make a decision about their option on his contract for 2018.

The option, which would set Bridgewater up to make more than $12 million, is guaranteed for injury only and the uncertainty about Bridgewater’s status makes it unsurprising to see Tom Pelissero of USA Today‘s report that they’ve told Bridgewater they are passing on the option. There was a previous report that the team was unlikely to exercise the option.

Pelissero adds that the current plan is for Bridgewater to start the season on the physically unable to perform list and then re-evaluate where things stand come October. NFL Media reported that Bridgewater’s contract would toll if he spends the entire season on the PUP list, but PFT spoke to a source who said that isn’t the current expectation.

Sam Bradford is in the final year of his contract as well, so the Vikings may head into next offseason in need of a new direction at quarterback.