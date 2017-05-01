Reports: 49ers adding veteran offensive line help

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

The 49ers drafted 10 players in Philadelphia and they traded for another, but none of those new arrivals to the roster play on the offensive line.

The team is reportedly going the veteran route to fill out that position group. Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former Rams center Tim Barnes has signed with the team and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are expected to sign former Vikings guard Brandon Fusco as well.

Barnes worked out for the team last week and should provide depth behind Jeremy Zuttah, who was acquired in a trade with the Ravens earlier in the offseason. Fusco, who visited with the Patriots recently, started 64 games for the Vikings over the last four years and will join Zane Beadles and Josh Garnett as guard options.

The 49ers also signed restricted free agent tackle Garry Gilliam last month as they worked to build up offensive line possibilities while avoiding a draft class that was seen as weak in that area.