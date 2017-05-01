 Skip to content

Ryan Switzer wants fan input on his jersey number

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys have a new receiver, an exciting prospect from West Virginia (by way of North Carolina) who arrived via round four of the draft. And Ryan Switzer soon will have a new number.

He apparently has a choice of three, and he wants fan input: 10, 15, or 18.

It’s a creative way to make the decision, one that was necessitated by the fact that he can’t wear his college number, 3, in the NFL.

Let him know your thoughts in response to his tweet. And then prepare to buy his jersey, once the choice is made.

 

