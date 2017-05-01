Saints agree to terms with 12 undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

The Saints used the second of their seven draft picks on an offensive lineman when they drafted tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd overall pick, but otherwise left the position alone in Philadelphia.

Their group of undrafted free agents is heavier on offensive linemen. The team announced that they have agreed to terms with 12 players and five of them play on the line.

They have picked up Miami (Ohio) guard Collin Buchanan, New Hampshire offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale, Illinois State guard Cameron Lee, Southern Mississippi center Cameron Tom and Marshall guard Clint Van Horn.

The Saints also signed Utah long snapper Chase Dominguez, LSU wide receiver Travin Duval, Florida wide receiver Ahmad Fulwood, Auburn defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence, Memphis cornerback Arthur Maulet, UMass fullback John Robinson-Woodgett and BYU linebacker Sae Tautu.