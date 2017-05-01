Seahawks re-sign quarterback Jake Heaps

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 1, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT

The Seattle Seahawks re-signed quarterback Jake Heaps on Monday after going through the NFL Draft without making an addition to their roster at the position.

Heaps spent all of the 2016 offseason with Seattle and played in all four of the team’s preseason games. He completed 8 of 19 passes for 64 yards in the three games in which he attempted a pass.

Russell Wilson remains the only quarterback the Seahawks have selected in the draft since John Schneider and Pete Carroll took over the team in 2010. Despite Trevone Boykin’s legal issues this offseason, Seattle decided against added a signal caller through the draft to compete for the backup job.

The Seahawks have yet to announce their undrafted free agent signings. However, Carroll spoke about the presumed addition of West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard following the conclusion of the draft Saturday night.

Heaps will give Seattle an experienced arm capable of leading the team’s rookie mini-camp next week.