Steelers cut Zach Mettenberger

The Steelers drafted quarterback Josh Dobbs in the fourth round and his arrival is likely the reason they announced the departure of another player at the position on Monday.
Zach Mettenberger has drawn the short straw and will now look for work elsewhere in the league. Dobbs and Landry Jones remain on hand as reserves behind Ben Roethlisberger.
Mettenberger was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 draft and started 10 games over his first two seasons before being released last spring. He spent the offseason and preseason with the Chargers, but landed with the Steelers on waivers after failing to make the 53-man roster in San Diego.
Mettenberger’s release means that he won’t get to pose for selfies with Steelers first-round pick T.J. Watt. Watt’s brother J.J. once ripped Mettenberger for taking pre-game selfies, which led Mettenberger to take a shot at Watt and the Texans for wearing letterman jackets to a game against the Patriots in an amusing exchange that may stand as the highlight of Mettenberger’s brief time as a starter in the NFL.
Volunteer / Steeler fan here. As much as I liked Dobbs at UT, I’m not sure about him behind center for the Steelers. Big and athletic, decent arm, but not great accuracy. Hopefully I’ll be proven wrong.
WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY ?? Landry is dieing to be a Dallas Cowboy… give that man his dream… ugh I thought Zach had a chance too…
this guy has no business in the NFL ..he was barely average in college on a loaded LSU squad
At least the Steeler’s didn’t make him get a haircut like WHIZ did in Tennessee
Wow, I didn’t realize that Sunshine from Remember the Titans made it in the NFL.
Good luck and best wishes to Zach Mettenberger. If you’re going to get cut it’s better to get it over with sooner rather than later. Hopefully he can land somewhere and keep working to get qualified — if he isn’t already — for an NFL pension.
As a Patriots fan, I still laugh about the letterman jackets on a regular basis.
Mettenberger staking his claim to Clipboard Jesus 2.0?
oh no…
Ah yes the letterman jacket game, good times, good times.
As a group the Texans should have burnt them after that game and urinated on the ashes
Ill advised Off the field behavior…
And there were silly Titan fans who kept saying skip Mariota and roll with Mettenberger 2 years ago. That was obviously a huge mistake on some people’s judgement.
And there were silly Titan fans who kept saying skip Mariota and roll with Mettenberger 2 years ago. That was obviously a huge mistake on some people’s judgement.
—————-
Not this Titans fan. Mettenberger was grossly overrated.
A terrible QB who would chuck it 50 yards into double/triple coverage while ignoring the uncovered guy at the first down marker.
One berger down one to go.
As a fan of football, and a fan of the better good for people in general, I wish him well.
As a Steelers fan, I thank God the Steelers never had to play him.
Go Steelers!
They should have let him compete. They cut him so they do not have to justify keeping Dobbs.
Letterman jackets! Want to piss off a Texan fan just bring that game up.
Texans go strutting into Gillette Stadium riding high with a 11-1 record wearing these ridiculous jackets and get thrashed 42-14 on Monday Night Football for all the world to see.