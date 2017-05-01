Steelers cut Zach Mettenberger

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

The Steelers drafted quarterback Josh Dobbs in the fourth round and his arrival is likely the reason they announced the departure of another player at the position on Monday.

Zach Mettenberger has drawn the short straw and will now look for work elsewhere in the league. Dobbs and Landry Jones remain on hand as reserves behind Ben Roethlisberger.

Mettenberger was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 draft and started 10 games over his first two seasons before being released last spring. He spent the offseason and preseason with the Chargers, but landed with the Steelers on waivers after failing to make the 53-man roster in San Diego.

Mettenberger’s release means that he won’t get to pose for selfies with Steelers first-round pick T.J. Watt. Watt’s brother J.J. once ripped Mettenberger for taking pre-game selfies, which led Mettenberger to take a shot at Watt and the Texans for wearing letterman jackets to a game against the Patriots in an amusing exchange that may stand as the highlight of Mettenberger’s brief time as a starter in the NFL.