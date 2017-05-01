Takkarist McKinley won’t be fined for his on-stage profanity

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT

Falcons first-rounder Takkarist McKinley hasn’t signed his first contract yet, but he’s already saving money.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the rookie defensive end won’t actually be fined for his on-air profanity while he celebrated Thursday night.

After dropping an F-bomb during the live broadcast, McKinley anticipated what might be coming, saying “Fine me later, man.”

But it appears the league has chosen the common-sense path with this one, rather than punishing what was one of the genuine moments of emotion during the weekend.

So with that out of the way, perhaps the league can install a seven-second delay next year. And perhaps it will be as effective as the way they’ve convinced to their broadcast partners to delay the tipping of picks which everyone with a Twitter account already knows.