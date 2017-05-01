Takkarist McKinley won’t be fined for his on-stage profanity

Falcons first-rounder Takkarist McKinley hasn’t signed his first contract yet, but he’s already saving money.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the rookie defensive end won’t actually be fined for his on-air profanity while he celebrated Thursday night.
After dropping an F-bomb during the live broadcast, McKinley anticipated what might be coming, saying “Fine me later, man.”
But it appears the league has chosen the common-sense path with this one, rather than punishing what was one of the genuine moments of emotion during the weekend.
So with that out of the way, perhaps the league can install a seven-second delay next year. And perhaps it will be as effective as the way they’ve convinced to their broadcast partners to delay the tipping of picks which everyone with a Twitter account already knows.
Probably my favorite part of Round One, aside from Garett bringing his baby out with him.
The first decent thing the league has done this year.
BTW…can they be more stupid than let Roger go out and get boo’d for 3 straight hours Thursday night? What kind of moron thinks thats a good TV product for the millions of casual viewing fans they attracted? Idiots.
he came off as a clown IMO
Of course he won’t be fined. If he had been drafted by the Saints or the Pats then Roger and his goon squad would have fined and suspended the player and taken away a second round draft choice in 2018 for “conduct detrimental” to the league.
I loved that he was so emotional, but I could have done without the profanity. Pretty sure I caught a “GD” in addition to the F-bomb. He was holding a picture of his grandma. I don’t know about you guys, but MY grandma woulda washed my mouth out with soap for talking like that!
Except that he pulled the same schtick the next morning in an ESPN interview…
Apparently if you didn’t hear him yelling it the first 47 times. His grandma is who he does it for…..
He’s a talented player but, irrespective of the f-bomb, what I saw was an out of control, highly emotional display. I’m glad my team didn’t draft him. I would struggle spend 10 minutes in a room with his uncontrolled screaming. Can you honestly imagine Takk listening to his coach?
Tasteless Takk. You can pretend you were trying to honor your grandmother but instead you made it all about you.
Tasteless. The only people you fooled where the fools. This was all about you and nothing about your grandmother.