Titans make a change to scouting department

The Titans have joined the Bills and Colts as teams making changes to their scouting departments in the wake of the draft.

According to multiple reports, the team is parting ways with director of college scouting Blake Beddingfield. Beddingfield spent the last 18 years working for the team and the last five years as the head of their college scouting.

The Titans had some rough drafts under previous G.M. Ruston Webster, but have added productive players like Taylor Lewan, Avery Williamson, Marcus Mariota, Jack Conklin, Kevin Byard, Derrick Henry and Tajae Sharpe in the last few years.

It’s still never a big surprise when a new General Manager — Jon Robinson was hired in 2016 — brings in his own guys. Robinson did a little of that last year and the team is making a bigger move ahead of what they hope is another winning season in 2017.