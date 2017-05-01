Vikings pick up 2018 option on linebacker Anthony Barr

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 1, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr might not have played up to his previous standards last year, but he has been to a pair of Pro Bowls already.

So the Vikings decided to bet on him playing like his old self again.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the Vikings have picked up the 2018 option on Barr’s contract.

Barr was sensational his first two seasons, but was criticized last year by coach Mike Zimmer, who may have simply been trying to motivate the former No. 9 overall pick.