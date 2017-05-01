Vikings pick up 2018 option on linebacker Anthony Barr

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr might not have played up to his previous standards last year, but he has been to a pair of Pro Bowls already.
So the Vikings decided to bet on him playing like his old self again.
According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the Vikings have picked up the 2018 option on Barr’s contract.
Barr was sensational his first two seasons, but was criticized last year by coach Mike Zimmer, who may have simply been trying to motivate the former No. 9 overall pick.
Hell yeah Skol Vikings! Keep him & Kendricks signed for years to come.
All heart. This guy is dominate & talented.
Mack>Barr
Not sure how I feel about barr,He quit on his team,the fans and the organization last year. Barr to me has a lot to prove this year !!!
They called it just not being himself, I question his heart !!! He played lost and uninspiring last year.If you did not notice go back and look at his tape from last year….. and he as much as said this in an interview…..