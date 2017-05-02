49ers release 13 players

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

The 49ers have made a lot of changes to their roster since hiring General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan and the renovations continued on Tuesday.

The team officially announced that they have signed offensive linemen Tim Barnes and Brandon Fusco as free agents. They made room for those two players and a slew of rookie additions by parting ways with 13 players.

Some of the players were new to the team — linebacker Jayson DiManche signed on April 7 — while others had more experience with the team. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell first signed with the team in 2013 and linebacker Shayne Skov joined the next year, but both will be moving on in 2017.

The 49ers also released offensive lineman Alex Balducci, safety Marcus Ball, linebacker Carl Bradford, tight end Je’Ron Hamm, wide receiver Chris Harper, linebacker Wynton McManis, punter Brock Miller, defensive lineman Zach Moore, wide receiver Eric Rogers and cornerback JaCorey Shepherd.