49ers release 13 players

The 49ers have made a lot of changes to their roster since hiring General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan and the renovations continued on Tuesday.
The team officially announced that they have signed offensive linemen Tim Barnes and Brandon Fusco as free agents. They made room for those two players and a slew of rookie additions by parting ways with 13 players.
Some of the players were new to the team — linebacker Jayson DiManche signed on April 7 — while others had more experience with the team. Defensive lineman Mike Purcell first signed with the team in 2013 and linebacker Shayne Skov joined the next year, but both will be moving on in 2017.
The 49ers also released offensive lineman Alex Balducci, safety Marcus Ball, linebacker Carl Bradford, tight end Je’Ron Hamm, wide receiver Chris Harper, linebacker Wynton McManis, punter Brock Miller, defensive lineman Zach Moore, wide receiver Eric Rogers and cornerback JaCorey Shepherd.
Finally, Front Office getting work done!
Lynch and Shanahan should drop York off at daycare more often.
I just assumed they were all starters from last season.
I did not even know that many of these guys were on the team in the first place.
And to think Baalke was really proud of getting ol’ Eric Rodgers…. Lynch said “holla … As a 9ers fan I can not believe how fast this turnaround has been from a personnel standpoint. After one free agent period and one draft we already have more talent than Baalke had in the last 3 years. Not a lot of super stars just football players. Real ones…. And no ACL’s!
They’re just going in the tank for a QB next draft. Pretty obvious.
Lynch deserves a chance, but Shanahan is just odious. Scrawny geek who got his start through nepotism and has been mediocre ever since.
Dude give it up Blaine Gabbert is plain garbage and will never be anything more than a back up. Now go troll the Cardinals threads because he’s apparently in talks with them.
Niners are trash. They’re Cleveland west.