Adrian Peterson comfortable with crowded Saints backfield

The Saints traded a 2018 second-round pick to the 49ers in order to draft running back Alvin Kamara in the third round last weekend in a move that came shortly after the team signed Adrian Peterson as a free agent.
Given the price the Saints paid to get Kamara, it’s a good bet they have a plan to use him on offense. With Mark Ingram already on hand, that makes for a more crowded backfield than the ones Peterson was a part of with the Vikings. Those teams generally featured Peterson as a bell cow, but things will be more spread out in New Orleans.
On Tuesday, Peterson told reporters that he’s comfortable with that arrangement because he wasn’t expecting anything else when he signed with a Saints team that’s always utilized a variety of backs under Sean Payton.
“I knew what I was getting myself into,” Peterson said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.
Peterson also said that he was approached by a couple of other teams about visiting after the draft, but felt “love and energy” with the Saints that led him to sign with the team last month. He also saw the potential benefits of playing on an offense quarterbacked by Drew Brees, saying he wonders “what will the opposing team do” to defend both the run and pass.
The first team to offer an answer in the regular system will be Peterson’s former team and he said Tuesday that joining the Saints “was meant to be” when he saw the Vikings would be New Orleans’ opponent in Week One.
He’s a man, he knows how to fight. Just break out a switch and smack the other RBs on the team like he does with his kids. Be default he’ll be the starting running back because the other guys are on IR.
Hey, he’s one concussion or ACL (God forbid) from being the starter. Kamari is a joker back but not the bell cow.
sure he is. (sarcasm)
Say what you wan, the saints have been building something. We retaining Fairly for 2M less than if he would have hit the market. Players are buying in….. I know that the misinformed will point to 3 straight 7-9 seasons…. I will point to the lead up to the SB44 win. No one saw us coming.
I know what teams are going to stop their offense both passing and running….. Probably score 35+ points on that horrible defense.
Comfortable is code for: With a 3 back rotation I’ll have more time on the sideline to mug for the camera and all the ladies in NOLA I’ll be leaving with a fatherless child.
WHO DAT!
If so, the Saints are badly overpaying Peterson. Not to the extent the Vikings overpaid him but getting close and its a bad sign when you use the Vikings as a benchmark for anything in the NFL unless you are trying to measure Championship futility and in that category, the Vikings are only challenged by the Buffalo Bills.
What choice does he have?
Adrian Peterson comfortable with crowded Saints backfield
___________________
He just wants to cash his checks anyway.
He would be the starting Safety or CB on the fudge packers squad. They have practice squad talent on that defense.
……at 3 million a year , on his last legs, of course he’s comfortable with the backfield. He’ll get maybe 10 carries a game….easy money.
Week 1:
Saints 42
Vikings 17
Vikings are very comfortable with Dalvin Cook.
Brees will shred them as he usually does…AP get’s 2 scores.
As a Mariner fan, I thought this was our year too.
Look in the Mirror…you have an old QB, not many receivers, and running back by committee. Lets not even go over the defense.
I know what defenses will do. They will blitz if Peterson is in the game on passing downs and stack the box otherwise.
AP can’t read a blitz and he can’t beat 8 in the box anymore.
@jackedupboonie
Stick to baseball buddy cause you clearly don’t know anything about football if you think the 3 facts you stated are going to hurt us.
Ya Brees is up there in age but what signs has he shown of decline ? I guess 5,000 yds passing and 35+ TD passes are old man stats ?
And we don’t need a bunch of pro bowl WRs to have a productive passing game never did. Oh and a RB by committee is the way the NFL is now partner. Watch a game…….
Enough with this Dalvin Cook hype!
What makes you skoltrolls think that moving up to pick him makes you this big winner in the draft? He’s just another “plug & play” RB like most of them are nowadays.
Thrashing about is your panic to shake the loser label by incessantly trying to make your delusions everyone else’s reality isn’t getting it done.
It just makes you look like……well…… losers.
Look in the Mirror…you have an old QB, not many receivers, and running back by committee.
=========================
Yeah cause its not like the Saints have had a Top 5 offense every season for a decade now….sheesh
The number of words out of AP’s mouth have far exceeded his yards gained over the past two years. Never has someone of less intelligence had so much to say.
Tampa Bay, Carolina, Atlanta>New Orleans.
Someone has to come in fill in for the roles AP can’t play:
– all 3rd downs
– trailing by more than 10 points
– 2nd & long
– the shotgun formation
– when you absolutely can’t afford a fumble
….so yeah, I think there’s room for other backs.
Vikings = One of two NFL teams that always find a way to choke (the other being the Falcons) and one that has yet to win a Lombardi….
Super Bowl trophies:
Atlanta=ZERO
Carolina=ZERO
Tampa=ONE
N.O.=ONE
Given what happened at the Saints’ wild card loss at Seattle in 2010 when they were playing “Name that Running Back” I can’t say that I blame them for stockpiling backs. Given that Peterson and Ingram can’t make it through 16 games, the youngsters Kamara and Lasco will probably get a shot sooner than later…
saints12013 says:
May 2, 2017 5:09 PM
Super Bowl trophies:
Atlanta=ZERO
Carolina=ZERO
Tampa=ONE
N.O.=ONE
===============
This reminds me of a Clara 9er fans argument on a daily basis. They are in the midst of one of the smelliest dumpster fires in the NFL, but they still count their 20+ year old rings as a trump card.
@400marios
Funny cause I guarantee if AP signed with your team you’d be jumping around like a little school girl who just won a Spelling Bee….
Furthermore you just named a bunch of scenarios that doesn’t fit AP and that’s all well and dandy but you forgot 3rd downs which we were the most efficient team in the league at converting into 1sts. Now add AP to that 3rd and short down and watch him BULLDOZE his way for another Saints 1st down !!!!!!!
How about the goal line ? You didn’t mention that either…… Did I mention we were the most efficient team in the redzone as well ? Now add AP to that and watch him JUGGERNAUT his way into the end zone for another Saints TOUCHDOWN !!!!!!!!!
Oh my bad you mentioned 3rd downs but your still wrong anyway…….
Hey, less work equals a longer career. I don’t think folks appreciate the severity of that bucket-handle meniscus injury. Regardless of the pass catching or pass protecting issues, AP’s one knee tweak away from an extended IR visit. And I see some geniuses are already predicting a Saints blowout at the opener — thanks for the daily chuckle — I usually get that from Pack fans.
@jackedupboonie
It doesn’t matter if their rings are one yr old or 20 yrs old, the fact of the matter is, is that they own rings…….
That’s the goal for every season is to win the Super Bowl.
You sound like a person who is upset that your team stinks and doesn’t have any championships so you try to justify to yourself that putting other great teams and players down will make you feel better about your DUMPSTER FIRE team…….
saints12013 says:
May 2, 2017 6:18 PM
@jackedupboonie
It doesn’t matter if their rings are one yr old or 20 yrs old, the fact of the matter is, is that they own rings…….
That’s the goal for every season is to win the Super Bowl.
You sound like a person who is upset that your team stinks and doesn’t have any championships so you try to justify to yourself that putting other great teams and players down will make you feel better about your DUMPSTER FIRE team…….
………………………………………………………….
Well, since I’m a Seahawk fan, and they own both the 9ers and the Saints, try a different angle. Please don’t bring up a meaningless regular season ref aided squeaker of a win from last year either.
purplepride11 says:
May 2, 2017 2:18 PM
I know what teams are going to stop their offense both passing and running….. Probably score 35+ points on that horrible defense.
———————–
How are the Barneys going to score 35+ points with their horrible offense.
skoLOL!!!
He also said in his mind he has several more years of Football left .
“cuz you know I got lots of baby mommas to pay”
I disagree with taking the switch to his kid in this day in age, but for those of us 50+, how many of you remember having to go out in the yard and bring a switch back for your whipping? Come on, Peterson has been a great player and locker room presence for his entire career. If he’s got some tread left give the guy a chance.
jackedupboonie says:
May 2, 2017 6:28 PM
Well, since I’m a Seahawk fan
——–
Sit down son.
Shinnbone says:
May 2, 2017 7:14 PM
He also said in his mind he has several more years of Football left .
“cuz you know I got lots of baby mommas to pay”
————————
Well, he still has that sham of a charity to fall back on.
As long as the Barney fans are still gullible enough to contribute to it.
What else is the former ViQueen supposed to say?
His alternative was to be unemployed and to stay at home and to beat his kids with branches.
Or work at McDonalds.