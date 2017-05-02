Andy Reid: We love Alex Smith, but he’s getting older

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 2, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Chiefs coach Andy Reid insists that the decision to trade up in the first round and draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not a reflection on the current status of the incumbent starter, Alex Smith.

Reid said on PFT Live that Smith is still the starting quarterback and still getting ready to lead his team in 2017, hopefully all the way.

“Alex’s primary worry is about getting himself ready to go win a Super Bowl,” Reid said. “Because of my respect for Alex, I do keep him abreast of things, and I did in this case by just telling him, ‘Listen, there’s a good chance we take a quarterback. I can’t tell you exactly where, but there’s a good chance we take a quarterback in this draft. And you just keep being you and go play.'”

So why spend both this year’s first-round pick and next year’s first-round pick to go get Mahomes? Because Smith turns 33 on Sunday.

“We have complete confidence in Alex Smith, we love Alex Smith here, and we love the things that he’s done and will continue to do for us,” Reid said. “That’s not an issue. The only issue is that we’re all getting a little older. Unfortunately this happens in life, and Alex is getting up there at 32, and you’ve got to start thinking of — not that it’s happening right now — but you’ve got to think a little bit about the future there. Particularly at that position, you have to do that.”

So Reid has full confidence in Smith helping the Chiefs beat their opponents in 2017. He just doesn’t think Smith, or anyone, can beat Father Time.