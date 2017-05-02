Bears would be wise to revisit approach to media

During a weekly PFT appearance with Mully & Hanley on 670 The Score in Chicago, a question came up regarding the extent to which Peter King’s reporting from inside the 49ers’ draft room creates the impression that the Bears were fleeced in the trade that allowed Chicago to move from No. 3 to No. 2, where they selected quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. And here’s the easiest answer possible to this problem of perception for the not-so-monstrous Monsters of the Midway: The Bears need to start behaving like the bad team they’ve become and embrace opportunities for positive media treatment.
The 49ers get it. At 2-14 and with constant “traffic problems” at Levi’s Stadium, they decided to open the draft room to King, which resulted in a lengthy article that creates the impression that the new football operation in Santa Clara gets it. (Obviously, this requires a certain degree of confidence that an objective reporter will emerge from the experience believing that the new football operation in Santa Clara gets it.)
The positive impression for the 49ers contains a negative impression for the Bears, and with the Bears continuing to remain reluctant to make themselves available to national press, there’s no competing piece from inside the Chicago draft room demonstrating why they did what they did in a manner that will prompt Bears fans to do anything other than boo.
That’s the real message for the Bears. When recovering from the worst 16-game season in franchise history, a more open and accommodating approach to the media will help get the word out in a way far more effective than “EXCLUSIVE!” interviews with the team-owned website. Likewise, cooperating with folks who rely on periodic access in doing their own jobs will potentially persuade them to give the team the benefit of the doubt when tempted to dish out a hot take that makes the team seem to be an even hotter mess.
If/when the Bears are making the playoffs every year and getting to the Super Bowl periodically, they can afford to be coy. For now, they need to revisit their standoffish approach to outsiders, and they need to come up with a strategy aimed at massaging the media to their advantage.
This is hogwash, the Bears need to do a lot of things but accommodating the media doesn’t even crack the Top 100.
The media has one job and it has nothing to do with objective reporting, a rarity these days. Their job is to sell newspapers, web site clicks or eyeballs and ears. There is little upside to what the 49ers did and the Bears are wise to avoid that if at all possible.
Yeah, invite Peter King into the draft and media rooms so he can gorge on the buffet. King is a hack.
The Bears have every right to chose how they work with the media. They are transparent with the local media, why insist on the same treatment with the national media? Try and do a little digging and you can find out more information. Your story about the Bears and the draft room/trade conundrum was written TWO days after it was reported in the Chicago Tribune.
They problem lies more on your end than it does the Bears.
As ably pointed out on other sites, sports writing has become a liberal profession. That’s half the story though, these liberal activists are employed by corporations. The goal is to get eyes on content to sell adds. So the media is a friend to no one but the left and anything that creates a stir. Any organization is wise to distance themselves as much as possible from toxic day to day interactions. That’s what the best do – case in point: Bill Belichick.