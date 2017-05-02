Bills claim Charles James off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

The Bills added a rookie cornerback at the end of the first round of the draft when they selected Tre’Davious White, signed veteran Shareece Wright on Monday and they went another route to bring another corner onto the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have claimed Charles James off of waivers from the Colts. James was dropped by Indianapolis on Monday along with nine other players.

James first broke into the NFL with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and got some fame during the Texans’ run on Hard Knocks in 2015. He played 21 games for Houston in 2015 and 2016 before ending last season with the Colts.

James, White and Wright join Ronald Darby, Leonard Johnson, Kevon Seymour and Marcus Cromartie as the group of corners that the Bills will be working with this offseason.