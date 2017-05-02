Bills won’t pick up the option on Sammy Watkins

The Bills have taken another step toward clearing the decks of previous mistakes.
The Bills announced they will not pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins‘ contract.
He’s still under contract for 2017, and they can always franchise tag him after the season if he returns to health and the kind of form they anticipated.
Watkins is coming off his latest foot surgery, and hasn’t been well enough to be a steady contributor, much less to put the team on the hook for an injury guarantee. The option would have paid him $13.2 million in 2018.
The Bills traded future first- and fourth-round picks to draft move up five spots to take Watkins fourth overall in the 2014.
Since then, he’s played 37 games in three seasons, putting up solid but not spectacular numbers.
Had the Bills sat tight with the ninth pick, they could have drafted Odell Beckham Jr. or Aaron Donald (or any number of players), and held onto their own first-rounder in 2015.
Decisions like that are part of the reason Doug Whaley is now their former General Manager.
This minor league franchise continues to swing and miss on everything, welcome to Canada in a few years
Not in a good mood today. Just watch, he’ll become a Patriot after the end of this year and excel.
I still remember Russ Brandon standing up and clapping over that pick SMH!!
Can’t blame them at all.
Jeeze, mark this down, kudos from waynefontesismyfather in regard to Buffalo making a smart move for a change. Watkins is a bust, he should have been shown the door with Whaley and the gang.
How soon some forget: More than one draft “expert” claimed that Watkins was top-5 talent and a few even said he’s worth the first pick in the whole draft. There was no indication that serious foot problems and surgeries were in his future.
To be fair, he hasn’t shown that he’s not a spectacular talent. He just hasn’t been able to stay healthy.
And, he’s had Buffalo Bills QBs throwing the ball to him.
People forget that Wilson died – Whaley was the GM and had no clue who was coming in next – he gambled – kinda paid off – Sammy just soft – or they never let him heal right last summer –
I was really hoping the Lions would have drafted him. Thank you Bills!!! Good Job!!!
Might as well trade him now and get some value out of the pick.
man if he could get rid of the injury bug he could be a beast. especially if he got a real QB.
extremely talented young man but injuries can derail any career. Still not worth the trade up at the time though.
Hind sight 20/20 about Aaron Donald and Odell….
Stud if healthy.
If I’m Sammy Watkins I’m excited to not get the tag applied. Now watch he have a good pro-bowl type season then leave for the money
I don’t know if I’m on board with calling him a mistake. He’s proven to be a pretty good receiver when he’s completely healthy; I understand that’s rarely ever the circumstance, though.
Compare Watkins first three seasons to Julio Jones, who also had a nagging foot injury. They have virtually the same numbers to start their careers.
This doesn’t mean squat. They can franchise him and sign him long term.
Auction them off and move the team .