Broncos sign Jamaal Charles

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

Jamaal Charles has a new team.

The Broncos brought Charles in for a visit and a physical on Tuesday and both appear to have gone well because there are multiple reports that he has signed with the team.

Charles was released by the Chiefs earlier this year after nine years with the team. The last two of those seasons were cut way short because of knee injuries as Charles missed 24 games and the Chiefs decided to move on without him.

The Broncos obviously think he’s healthy enough to warrant a longer look this offseason. Their hope is likely that Charles can recapture the skills that made him a threat as both a runner and receiver during his time in Kansas City and that they will boost an offense that needs to improve on last year.

Charles will join C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker and sixth-round pick De’Angelo Henderson on the depth chart in Denver.