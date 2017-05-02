Devin Street returns to Patriots via waiver claim

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

The Patriots had wide receiver Devin Street on their practice squad for a couple of weeks last September, but his time with the team ended when the Colts signed him to their active roster.

They’ll get another look at Street this offseason. The Patriots claimed him off of waivers from the Colts and added him to their 90-man roster.

Street was on and off the Colts’ active roster after arriving in Indy and played in five games overall. He caught one pass for 20 yards and caught nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in 31 games with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

With Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell already on hand, Street will likely have to really impress to win a roster spot in New England.