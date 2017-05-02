Giants expect “significant jump” from starting tackles

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Coming out of last season, there was a pretty wide consensus that offensive tackle was an area that the Giants could stand to upgrade.

Free agency and the draft have passed, however, and left tackle Ereck Flowers and right tackle Bobby Hart remain in the top spots on the depth chart. Some people would see that as a problem, but General Manager Jerry Reese thinks the team can make progress without any outside additions.

During an appearance with Mike Francesa on WFAN, Reese said that the team believes that the 23-year-old Flowers and 22-year-old Hart will take strides thanks to their on the job training that will leave them ahead of others the same age.

“It’s almost kind of developmental, some ups and downs as young players but we expect these guys to make a significant jump this season, because they’ve been in the league already,” Reese said. “Those guys could have been in this draft class.”

The Giants did take Adam Bisnowaty in the sixth round and Reese compared him to longtime Giants starter David Diehl. The G.M. also said they will add former USC left tackle Chad Wheeler as an undrafted free agent. Wheeler had an altercation with police in college that led to a psychiatric evaluation and likely helped keep him from getting drafted.

One of those players could wind up as the top choice eventually, but the status quo is in effect on the Giants offensive line for the time being.