Jamaal Charles: “I always wanted to play for Denver”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 2, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT

A lot of the goodwill Jamaal Charles built up in nine years in Kansas City might have just gone out the window.

The new Broncos running back revealed his true colors in a conference call this afternoon, admitting that his new boss was more than just a guy signing his checks.

“I always wanted to play for Denver,” Charles said, via Andrew Mason of the team’s official website. “Growing up, John Elway was one of my favorite players.”

Now, he gets to face the team which cut him twice a year, and it sounds like he relishes the opportunity.

“They say it’s a business, but it’s personal as well,” he said. “It is what is.”

Of course, there’s also the small matter of his health. Charles admitted he wasn’t ready last year, but has since had the knee cleaned up and is ready to go this season.

“I still feel like I can play ball and still keep up with the young people,” he said.

Charles played in just eight games and had 404 yards the last two seasons because of persistent knee problems, but the Broncos believe he can help their backfield. If he’s healthy, that may be the case, and the Oct. 30 trip to Kansas City for Monday Night Football and the Dec. 31 regular season finale in Denver will be that much more interesting.